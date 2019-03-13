With the Chiefs losing four games on the trot to start their 2019 Super Rugby campaign, frustration is getting to the fans.

One disgruntled fan had enough of the team, listing them on buy and sell website TradeMe with a $1 reserve.

User 'lilmiss13' gained rapid interest from those looking to acquire their own Super Rugby side, with the auction garnering a number of bids.

Bidding reached a price of $15.50 before the listing was removed.

The Chiefs have struggled early in the season after an impressive campaign in 2018.

With losses to the Highlanders, Brumbies, and the Sunwolves to kick off the season, the Chiefs slumped to their fourth-straight loss to the Crusaders last week, a 57-28 thrashing in Christchurch to sit at the foot of the Super Rugby ladder through four weeks of action.

Stuff reports the 'sale' came with the recommendation that coach Colin Cooper needed the sack and playmaker Damian McKenzie should be offered advice on when to kick and when to run or pass.

McKenzie again failed to impose his will on the game against the Crusaders, while captain Brodie Retallick couldn't get going at all.

Last week, Cooper admitted that the side were feeling the pressure after their poor start.

"Yeah it's been bit of finger pointing and soul searching and we're in a hole basically," he said.

"It's uncomfortable, it's disappointing. So we got to look at how we can get out of that."

For their next game against the Hurricanes on Friday night, the Chiefs will be going back to where it all began when they run out in their 1996 heritage jersey.

The winless side will look for some inspiration from their 1996 side which finished sixth in the inaugural Super 12 season with six wins from their 11 matches. They were captained by Richard Turner and featured the likes of Frank Bunce, Walter Little and Ian Jones.

Chiefs fans will be able to purchase their very own uniquely numbered 1996 heritage jersey - for $199.99. Each jersey will feature a different number from 1 to 300.

The unique jersey is more than twice the price of the current Crusaders jersey, which is on sale.

The extra kicker for those keen Chiefs fans - you need to spend $200 to get free shipping.