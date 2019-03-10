Live updates of the quarter-final clash between the All Blacks Sevens and Fiji.

The All Black Sevens qualified top despite a shock loss at the hands of Spain yesterday.

After the side were defeated 26-24 by the Spaniards, who New Zealand beat 19-7 last week, the Kiwi side needed to get a result against Australia to ensure they stayed in the hunt for the event title.

It didn't take long for the New Zealand side to set the tone as Joe Ravouvou crossed the line in the second minute which sparked a 19-point first half for the side.

They went on with the job in the second half, outscoring Australia six tries to two to claim a 36-12 win.

The win added to a earlier 45-7 dismantling of France to open their campaign, but the loss against Spain threatened to put a spanner in the works.

Because France also beat Australia earlier in the competition, they'll join New Zealand in the hunt for the title.

Fiji finished second behind Samoa in their pool.