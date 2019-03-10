Warren Gatland admits he's going to be on edge for his last Six Nations rugby match as his Wales side go for the Grand Slam next weekend.

Wales edged Scotland 18-11 yesterday at Murrayfield to remain undefeated through four rounds.

The Welsh will have to beat defending champions Ireland — a team Gatland coach from 1998 to 2001 — in Cardiff on Sunday (NZT) for the sweep. Gatland, coach of Wales for more than 11 years, is stepping down after the World Cup this year.

"There's no doubt it'll be emotional," Gatland said. "It's St Patrick's Day next week, so the Irish will be champing at the bit. It'll be a great occasion and you won't be able to get a ticket anywhere.

"The competition is still open. England will think if we get knocked over, they'll have a chance to win. So will Ireland.

"We want to win this championship and the only way we can is by getting the Grand Slam. If we do that, I can promise you there will be some pretty huge celebrations afterwards.

"We've got to regroup, get home, look at the banged-up bodies and plan as well as we can for this week. The beauty about that is we get another day over Ireland [who played France overnight], so it'll be a challenge for them."

Gatland eased fears about their only apparent injury worry after beating Scotland. Fullback Liam Williams left the field early in the second half cradling his right arm after tackling Allan Dell. He took a stinger and should be OK, Gatland said.

He could become the first coach to claim three Grand Slams, after achieving the feat in 2008 and 2012.

"I'm excited about it," he said. "It's a dream and we could do something special as a group of players. We're 13 in a row now [a national record] and we could make it 14 next week.

"I'm a great believer in being the eternal optimist. You break a record and no one can take it away from you.

"When you get those opportunities, you have to grasp them with both hands. You have to go out and not have any regrets, and I have no doubt this group will have no regrets.

"If that Welsh crowd turn up and do what they did against England, then there's no doubt the atmosphere and passion and drive will have a significant impact."

- AP