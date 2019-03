All Black Aaron Smith and his partner Teagan Voykovich have announced they are expecting a baby.

The couple posted their news on Instagram this afternoon, with Voykovich saying: "Baby Smith coming soon - our hearts are so full".

Smith posted a picture of an ultrasound image on his social media, with the words: "Coming soon".

The couple, who live in Dunedin, recently went into business together, opening a gym which focused on what is known as F45 training.