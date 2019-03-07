Rugby Australia has denied a report claiming the Wallabies were investigated for match-fixing after they lost a test they were heavily fancied to win.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald yesterday suggested the Wallabies were investigated for match-fixing several years ago and that a sporting official had recommended that investigation be re-opened.

The report alleged there was a "deep concern" about a Wallabies loss and there had been suspicious activity, including "very strange mistakes", in a test the Wallabies were widely expected to win.

The match in question was not identified.

Rugby Australia released a statement today, denying any such investigation was ever conducted.

"A headline attached to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald today suggested Rugby Australia had investigated a Wallabies test match "from several years ago" in relation to the possibility of match fixing," the statement said.

"Rugby Australia wishes to confirm it has seen no evidence in regards to inappropriate betting activity or match fixing and has no record of any such investigation occurring in the past.

"Rugby Australia takes any allegation of match fixing very seriously and would always thoroughly investigate should any person or entity ever provide information to the Integrity Unit."

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the officials are questioning the actions of at least three players who 'still have considerable links to Australian Rugby'.

The date of the alleged match is unknown but it is believed to have been one in which Australia were heavily fancied to win with their opposition unfancied by the bookmakers.

The Wallabies went on to lose the match and there were several incidents of bizarre behaviour with 'dubious forward passes, easy tackles being missed, confounding knock-ons and easy midfield kicks going nowhere near their target.'

There was greater cause for concern for officials as they had been made aware of links between several players and someone involved in horse racing. They were also understood to be close to a bookmaker and were sighted spending time with both.

It is claimed 'one experienced player, who had financial issues,' was the main influence.

Officials were left concerned in the immediate aftermath of the defeat and an investigation was launched.

Betting companies were asked to check for any unusual activity around that match but replied that it was near impossible to detect because of the methods used to disguise rogue transactions.

One official told the Sydney Morning Herald: 'This issue has to again be looked into. Our suspicions were originally raised due to the very strange mistakes made by usually reliable Australian players during that game.

'Some errors are glaring. It's like watching Tiger Woods miss a two-inch putt, over and over again. Very odd.'