England flanker Tom Curry has been tipped to eclipse All Blacks legend Richie McCaw as "the best-ever seven to play the game".

The 20-year-old has the ability to walk into any current World XV, according to Sale Sharks captain Jono Ross and he has made an instant impact on the international stage.

Curry has taken his first Six Nations by storm, and Ross believes he will be a permanent fixture in the side for years to come – if he is treated right.

England's Tom Curry has set the Six Nations alight this season. Photo / Getty

"Tom is 20 years old and shining on the international stage," Ross told the rugbypaper.co.uk. "He is an extremely hard worker and gives absolutely 100 per cent in every training session.

"At the moment he is one of the best openside flankers in the world. He is a fighter who never goes away and he wants to learn and get better.

"The key is to stay injury free and to be managed well. He plays in a very attritional position and you don't want to see players like Tom finished at 25. He can go on to become the best-ever seven to play the game, if he continues on the path that he is and stays injury free."

Jono Ross reckons Sale teammate Tom Curry will be better than All Black great Richie McCaw. Photo / Getty

While Tom has seven senior England caps, his twin brother and fellow flanker Ben has had to be content with U20 honours.

Ross, however, does envisage a time when the twins will line up in the same England back row.

"Tom is a bit ahead of him at the moment but give them a couple of years and I don't see any reason why they can't be both playing for England," Ross said.

Richie McCaw during the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England. Photo / Getty

"It is difficult for Ben and Tom because everyone sees them and thinks they are the same players. But they are slightly different.

"Tom is probably a bit more physical. He seems to have developed a bit more in terms of his body and is a little bit bigger and puts it around a bit more. But I think Ben is a better ball player than Tom.

"Ben is a really good player in his own right. He is good over the ball, he is skilful and gives everything he has got. He has played a lot more for Sale than Tom and has been a standout performer week in, week out."

Curry has played eight tests since his 2017 debut, starting each time. He has played all three tests in England's current Six Nations campaign and will line out against Italy this weekend with New Zealander Brad Shields at No 6.