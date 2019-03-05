England forward Maro Itoje has given the side a fresh injury concern after limping out of training this week.

The 24-year-old, who was recently been sidelined by a knee injury, fell over at training as he tried to avoid a collision with coach Eddie Jones.

Jones was feeding the forwards the ball as they ran towards the posts and, after stepping off his left leg, Itoje went down in pain.

He was treated by the team physio but did not return to training after limping off.

Advertisement

Maro Itoje runs with the ball toward Eddie Jones during an England training session. Photo / Getty Images

Maro Itoje takes on England coach Eddie Jones. Photo / Getty Images

Maro Itoje goes down in pain during an England training session. Photo / Getty Images

Itoje sustained knee ligament damage in England's win over Ireland in Dublin last month, and was expected to make his return this weekend when England take on Italy in the Six Nations.

However, going down at training, his status for the weekend is now in doubt.

Should Itoje be unavailable, England will have some issues in their locking department. Courtney Lawes was injured in the side's loss against Wales late last month, and they were banking on the return of Itoje to fill that void.

Only three locks were selected in England's 31-man training squad ahead of their clash against Italy - Itoje, George Kruis and Joe Launchbury. As a result, utility forward Nathan Hughes could see some time at lock.