The All Blacks Sevens will have a chance to claim a third event of the 2018-19 World Rugby Sevens Series after booking a spot in the Las Vegas semifinals yesterday.

New Zealand, who have secured series wins in Dubai and Sydney this season, will clash with the hosts in today's much anticipated semifinal between the two leading nations on the overall points table.

The All Blacks Sevens advanced to the semifinals following a tense 19-14 quarter-final victory over Olympic champions Fiji. The Fijians, who have won events in Cape Town and Hamilton this year, held a 14-5 lead with five minutes to play after Jerry Tuwai completed a brace and took his season try tally to 13.

However New Zealand launched a fightback when Sione Molia scored his second of the match and Kurt Baker secured the lead in the closing stages. Fiji had a chance to win the quarter-final with the ball in New Zealand's 22 and time up on the clock, however Trael Joass got over the ball at ruck time and forced a penalty to end the match.

Advertisement

New Zealand has never won the Las Vegas event, having made the final on five occasions but not being able to lift the silverware. The All Blacks Sevens also failed to make the final four last season after a losing to Fiji at the quarter-final stage - exacting some revenge for that defeat.

Samoa will face Argentina in the other semifinal. Samoa held off a late fightback by Australia to win 21-20, after the Australians missed a conversion at the death, while Argentina stunned England 26-21 for their first semifinal appearance of the season.

Earlier, New Zealand completed pool play with a 19-7 win over Spain to finish top of their group. Joe Ravouvou, Vilimoni Koroi and Sam Dickson all crossed the line, as the Spanish put up a fight after trailing 14-0 at the break.