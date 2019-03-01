Blues and North Harbour prop Michael Tamoaieta died suddenly yesterday.

The 23-year old was a much-loved partner to Helen, and father to their daughter Aihara, and a dearly loved son and friend to many.

Today the Blues, North Harbour and New Zealand Rugby communities offered their condolences to his family.

Blues Chief Executive Michael Redman said the Blues were stunned by the news and deeply saddened at his death.

Mike Tamoaieta, Bryn Gatland and Patrick Tuipulotu of the Blues look on during the round 10 Super Rugby match between the Blues and the Highlanders. Photo / Getty Images.

"Michael was a talented athlete and our focus is to offer our support and sympathy for the family, and we are supporting our team and staff, some of whom are currently overseas."

North Harbour General Manager David Gibson said: "Our deepest sympathy goes to Michael's partner Helen, his daughter Aihara and his family at this difficult time. He will be dearly missed."

New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Steve Tew said: "Our sincerest condolences are with Michael's family at this very sad time.

"Michael was a valued member of the Blues and North Harbour rugby environments and had been part of the New Zealand Secondary Schools team. We know his family, club and former school mates will be feeling this loss and our thoughts are with them all."

Tamoaieta's family have asked for privacy as they deal with the shock of his death.