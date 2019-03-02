Va'aiga Tuigamala, the former All Black and Manu Samoa wing, has spoken of his shock and sadness at a proposed new World Rugby competition which will effectively shut out the Pacific Islands nations for at least a generation.

Tuigamala is pleading with World Rugby to do the right thing as far as Pacific Islands nations are concerned and has fired a verbal blow at New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew.

Tew has insisted that World Rugby's proposal is just that and New Zealand Rugby had issues with it including a lack of a "pathway" for the Pacific Islands, but Tuigamala said Tew was "kidding himself" because the islands had a clear history of being excluded from Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship.

"I think what the world needs to understand is that Pacific Islanders have been shunted," Tuigamala told the Herald from Apia. "They've been deprived of their rightful place in World Rugby.

Advertisement

"I think Steve Tew has got to be kidding himself ... we've been shunted again. They say that nothing has been confirmed or finalised but you don't need to be a rocket scientist to read between the lines.

"Even some of the current All Blacks have shown their disappointment at this format. As Kieran Read was talking about; it's the integrity of the game which is at stake."

Feelings are running high in the islands and around the world about a competition proposal that includes Japan and the US in a World League of 12, but denies ninth-ranked Fiji plus Tonga and Samoa when the island nations have given so much to the game and in particular World Cups.

The latest development is a vote to boycott this year's World Cup in Japan by members of the Pacific Rugby Players' Welfare organisation, but Tuigamala, who played 19 tests for the All Blacks and 22 for Manu Samoa between 1991 and 2001, said he would be surprised if it succeeded.

The now 49-year-old, a blockbusting outside back during his prime, knows a thing or two about the world's biggest stage and said the game and the players would be worse off if there was a boycott.

"There's no way that Pacific Islanders would want to boycott the World Cup. Why? Because it's the pinnacle, the absolute pinnacle of rugby. And that's why the little minnows, as they call them, the Second-Tier nations, they're the ones that create so much atmosphere.

"Remember back to the World Cup in England last time when South Africa lost to Japan; look at what it did, not just for the nation but the World Cup as a whole.

"This whole thing about boycotting — it might be a threat, but I can tell you now, the Pacific Islands boys, the boys from Tonga, Fiji, Samoa, they would not want to boycott the World Cup. They just want to play against the best in the world."

He said should the proposal go ahead, Pacific Islands-born players would seek to play for Tier-One nations. It would kill top rugby in the islands because, even should they receive "trickle down" World Rugby money, there would be no one to consistently test themselves against.