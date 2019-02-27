After two unconvincing performances to kick off their season, the Hurricanes have brought reinforcements into the squad.

Beauden Barrett will make his first appearance of the season, taking his regular spot in the No.10 jersey alongside halfback TJ Perenara, while younger brother Jordie has been left out of the squad.

The Hurricanes have made seven changes in total after being humbled at the hands of the Crusaders last weekend, which sees Ngani Laumape and Chase Tiatia move into the starting squad.

It's been a tough start to the year for the Hurricanes, who needed a late charge to beat the Waratahs in their opening fixture before being dealt to in Christchurch last time out.

However, with the return of a number of veterans and All Blacks, the side head to Palmerston North to take on the Brumbies with a more experienced and stronger squad.

Head coach John Plumtree said the squad was desperate to put in a better performance than the one against the Crusaders in what will be their first home match in 2019.

"We want to improve a lot of aspects of our play and hopefully we can do that in front of what will be a great crowd in Palmy," Plumtree said.

"We were really impressed with the performance the Brumbies put out last week so we know the scale of task ahead of us but it's a great challenge for the squad."

Hurricanes: Chase Tiatia, Vince Aso, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Vaea Fifita, Liam Mitchell, James Blackwell, Ben May, Dane Coles (c), Chris Eves. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Xavier Numia, Jeff To'omaga-Allen, Reed Prinsep, Richard Judd, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Wes Goosen.