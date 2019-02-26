Is Julian Savea set to be replaced at Toulon by a fellow Kiwi?

French publication Midi Olympique is reporting that former Chiefs and All Blacks Sevens player Bryce Heem will join Toulon from English club Worcester.

Heem left New Zealand in 2015 to join the Worcester Warriors. He's played more than 30 games for the side over that time.

His reported move to France comes a week after Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal said Savea wasn't welcome at the Top 14 club.

"I'm going to ask for a DNA test. They must have swapped him on the plane [when he joined from the Hurricanes last year]. If I were him I would apologise and go back to my home country," Boudjellal told French radio RMC.

Savea was left out of the match-day squad for the side's 38-11 win over Pau in the weekend.

Following the win Boudjellal's daughter Rose sarcastically tweeted: "Excellent match from Julian Savea".

Last week All Blacks great Andrew Mehrtens lifted the veil on life as a player under Mourad Boudjellal – comparing the controversial French billionaire to a "kid playing fantasy football" and detailing his obsession with signing big-name players.

Boudjellal responded to the criticism on Twitter.

"Merhtens very very great player but also a very large film actor he played the saloon doors in Rio Bravo and the bar counter in the 7 mercenaries," Boudjellal said.