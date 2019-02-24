Mourad Boudjellal's daughter fired a social media shot at Julian Savea as he was left out of Toulon's latest win over the weekend.

Savea was left out of the match-day squad in a week in which the side's owner Boudjellal said the former All Black wasn't wanted at the club anymore.

"I'm going to ask for a DNA test. They must have swapped him on the plane [when he joined from the Hurricanes last year]. If I were him I would apologise and go back to my home country," Boudjellal told French radio RMC.

"I've told him that he was free to go and wasn't welcome at Toulon any more," he added.

Despite that Savea travelled to Pau but didn't train with the team ahead of yesterday's match. Toulon earned a match needed 38-11 victory over Pau to move up to 10th on the standings.

Following the win Boudjellal's daughter Rose sarcastically tweeted: "Excellent match from Julian Savea".

Last week All Blacks great Andrew Mehrtens lifted the veil on life as a player under Mourad Boudjellal – comparing the controversial French billionaire to a "kid playing fantasy football" and detailing his obsession with signing big-name players.

Boudjellal responded to the criticism on Twitter.

"Merhtens very very great player but also a very large film actor he played the saloon doors in Rio Bravo and the bar counter in the 7 mercenaries," Boudjellal said.