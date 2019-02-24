Former All Black and rugby legend Doug Howlett has joined the Cork hurling back-room team as a 'high-performance lead'.

Howlett, who scored 49 tries in 62 tests for the All Blacks, finished his stellar rugby career with Munster Rugby in Ireland before taking a role as Cork GAA's Head of Commercial and Marketing.

A statement released by Cork GAA said although Howlett would remain in his current marketing role, the 40-year-old All Blacks' leading try scorer would step up to lead high-performance structures in the coming season.

Doug Howlett during the IRB World Cup rugby match between New Zealand and Romania. Photo / Getty

"Former Munster rugby player Jonny Holland, who has a post-graduate degree in Applied Sports & Exercise Nutrition, has been appointed as nutritionist to the Cork Senior Football and Hurling teams, while Doug Howlett has officially joined the backroom staff of the Cork Senior Hurlers for the 2019 campaign," the statement read.

"Howlett, who continues his role with Munster Rugby (Munster Rugby's Head of Commercial and Marketing) will assume the position of Cork Senior Hurling high-performance Lead, bringing with him a wealth of expertise and experience of playing sport at an elite level."

Howlett made 97 appearances for the Blues before relocating overseas.

He is currently the seventh-highest try scorer in rugby union history.