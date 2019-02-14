The Crusaders will field a strong and experienced side for their Super Rugby opener against the Blues this weekend, despite being without several All Blacks.

The team features 10 players in the starting line-up who were part of the All Blacks environment in 2018, including test debutants Richie Mo'unga at first five-eighth and George Bridge on the left wing.

Flanker Matt Todd will captain the side in the absence of regular skipper Sam Whitelock, while Ryan Crotty has been named vice-captain.

Head coach Scott Robertson said the team was excited to kick off the new season against a tough Blues side.

"After a long pre-season, there is a lot of excitement among the group to get our 2019 campaign underway." Robertson said.

Richie Mo'unga, Matt Todd, Mitchell Hunt, and Ryan Crotty during Crusaders Training. Photo / Photosport

"The team is refreshed and eager to get back into their work following two solid pre-season games.

"The Blues present a big challenge for us first up on Saturday night, which is a fantastic way to start the season."

20-year-old Will Jordan, who impressed for the Tasman Mako in the Mitre 10 Cup last season, has also been named in the match day side, and could earn his first Super Rugby cap if called on to take the field.

All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue was left out due to a tight groin.

Crusaders team:

David Havili, Manasa Mataele, Braydon Ennor, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Matt Todd (c), Jordan Taufua, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett, Owen Franks, Andrew Makalio, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Ben Funnell, Tim Perry, Michael Alaalatoa, Luke Romano, Tom Sanders, Mitchell Drummond, Mitchell Hunt, Will Jordan.