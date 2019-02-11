Monday's heavy defeat at Twickenham was horror viewing for French fans but there was a moment when they probably thought they were actually watching a horror film.

England flanker Tom Curry took a blow to the forehead in the second half of England's impressive 44-8 victory, leading to massive cut.

He continued to play on before going off to the blood bin, running around the field with blood covering his face. He returned five minutes later to play out the rest of the match.

The social media reaction was on form with the English performance.

Great performance by England Rugby @EnglandRugby Tom Curry putting his body on the line !!! Just a flesh wound and was back on the pitch after 10mins !!! #hardcore #rugby pic.twitter.com/8YhJq9nrYB — Architecture UK (@ArchitectureMad) February 10, 2019

Tom Curry is so English he bleeds St. George’s Cross. pic.twitter.com/aWfn3t0Jzn — Matt Hobson (@hobsonm) February 10, 2019

Tom Curry is looking great after that tackle #ENGvFRA pic.twitter.com/qsUiqNf9ac — Jon Ryves (@Knight_2359) February 10, 2019

Hell of a blade job by Tom Curry in that match. #ENGvFRA pic.twitter.com/rOFo7h9Qd7 — Craig Jones (@Craig_J_85) February 10, 2019

England produced their biggest win over France since a 37-0 result in 1911 to go top of the Six Nations following a stunning victory over Ireland last week.

A bloody Tom Curry of England is tackled by Mathieu Bastareaud of France. Photo /Getty