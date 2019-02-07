A French rugby club may have shocked some fans with their latest sponsorship announcement.

US Carcassonne announced on Thursday that porn website Jacquie & Michel would be their main sponsor for their match against Biarritz on March 1.

The Carcassonne players will wear shirts sporting the website's logo during warm-up before changing into their usual gear for the game. The stadium will also promote the website through advertising.

Backing their unusual choice of sponsorship in a statement, Carcassonne general manager Christine Menardeau-Planchenault said tickets had since been in high demand.

"It's about being part of a fun and offbeat communication," said Menardeau-Planchenault.

"There will be nothing that will shock anyone. Today, like many clubs, it's hard to get people to the stadium, so we thought about a way to create a buzz and decided to partner with them."

Jacquie & Michel said in a statement that they felt they shared similar values with the club.

"Commitment, power, endurance and vigour are all values that Jacquie & Michel share with (Carcassonne coach) Christian Labit's men."

The site also sponsored the reserve team of Belgian football club Villers-devant-Orval in 2015.

It's not the first time a sports team have taken on a porn website as an official sponsor.

American Non-League side Washington Square FC unveiled RedTube as its sponsor in September last year. A site was then launched by the club to allow fans to purchase the RedTube emblazoned apparel, including singlets, hats and player shirts.