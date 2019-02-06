Ngani Laumape is prepared to fight for the All Blacks jersey beyond the Rugby World Cup.

The rampaging midfielder announced today that he will stay in New Zealand after extending his contract with NZ Rugby, the Hurricanes and Manawatu until 2021.

Laumape's decision must come as a huge relief to NZ Rugby, with several All Blacks – Matt Proctor, Jeff Toomaga-Allen and Nehe Milner-Skudder – having announced in recent weeks that they will leave the Hurricanes following the 2019 season.

The 25-year-old said it ultimately came down to what was the best thing for himself and his family.

"It was a tough decision but I guess for me it was just deciding what's gonna make me happy and I feel like at this stage in my career it's not time for me to leave yet," he told Radio Sport.

"And I feel like I didn't want no regrets growing up and I feel like I haven't reached my full potential.

"My family had a big part in my decision but the same messages I was getting was do what's gonna make you happy."

Laumape acknowledged that he had received 'tempting' offers to head overseas at the end of the upcoming season, but decided he wanted to challenge himself and get better here in New Zealand.

"It was really tempting but for me like I said I didn't want no regrets. I didn't wanna be a player who left before his time was up.

"As a player I always wanna get better. For me, I'm always working on my game to get me to the player that I need to be and I've never really wanted to be a one-dimensional player. So for me I'm always having that mindset of trying to get better every week."

Laumape made his All Blacks test debut in 2017 coming off the back of a stunning Super Rugby season with the Hurricanes where he topped the try-scoring list with 15 tries.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen was delighted with Laumape's decision to stay.

"Ngani is part of a crop of outstanding young All Blacks who are taking their opportunities on the international stage, and we congratulate him on his decision.

"He's a talented footballer and really maturing and growing his game in the midfield position. We look forward to seeing Ngani in the All Blacks and Hurricanes jerseys for some years to come."

With his future secured, Laumape can now set his sights on the upcoming Super Rugby season and competing for a spot on the plane to the World Cup in Japan.