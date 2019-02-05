All Blacks star Brodie Retallick has denied reports that he has been offered a massive £1m (NZ$1.9m) contract by English Premiership rugby side the Sale Sharks.

The Rugby Paper reported that the Chiefs co-captain was in "advanced talks" with the Premiership club and was set join the side immediately after the Rugby World Cup.

The report suggested that Retallick would spend a few seasons with the British club and be treated as a sabbatical so that the star lock could return to New Zealand in time for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

However, Retallick set the record straight on his Instagram story last night, saying he wasn't going to play for the Sharks.

Advertisement

"No one thought to ask but no I'm not going to be playing for Sale ... Not that I know off [sic] anyway."

Brodie Retallick's Instagram story. Photo / Instagram

The reported offer would have made Retallick one of the highest paid players in the world, with former All Black Charles Piutau currently holding the title after becoming the first £1m-a-year player when he signed with Bristol.

Meanwhile, All Black prop Owen Franks turned his back on offers from French club Toulon and will instead join the Northampton Saints after the World Cup.

Midi Olympique reported that the 105-test All Black has agreed to a two-year deal with the English Premiership club after deciding not to relocate to France and join Toulon.