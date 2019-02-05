All Blacks star Brodie Retallick has been offered a £1m (NZ$1.9m) deal by English Premiership rugby side the Sale Sharks, according to a report by The Rugby Paper.

Retallick, 27, will be out of his contract with the New Zealand Rugby Union after the Rugby World Cup later this year and is believed to be in "advanced talks" with the Sharks – who have been on the hunt for a big-money second row all season.

If Retallick were to accept the offer, he will become one of the highest paid players in the world, with former All Black Charles Piutau currently holding the title after becoming the first £1m-a-year player when he signed with Bristol.

Brodie Retallick during the International match between Ireland and New Zealand. Photo / Getty

The report suggested that Retallick wouldn't spend longer than a few seasons with the British club, however, and would be treated as a sabbatical arrangement so that the star lock could return to New Zealand in time for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Retallick, who was named Chiefs co-captain for the upcoming Super Rugby season, is considered one of New Zealand's greatest locks and would be a major loss for New Zealand Rugby.

Owen Franks will join the Northampton Saints. Photo / Getty

Meanwhile, All Black prop Owen Franks has turned his back on offers from French club Toulon and will instead join the Northampton Saints after the World Cup.

Midi Olympique reported that the 105-test All Black has agreed to a two-year deal with the English Premiership club after deciding not to relocate to France and join Toulon.

All Blacks Ardie Savea, Kieran Read, Ryan Crotty and Beauden Barrett have also recently turned down French approaches, with Nehe Milner-Skudder so far the only Kiwi to sign a deal with Toulon.