England are now the chief World Cup threat to the All Blacks, according to Britain's largest news site.

England's 32 - 20 victory over Six Nations champions Ireland came thanks to a "stunning demonstration of controlled force and fury" according to one writer.

In the Mail Online, Chris Foy said one game in Dublin produced a result which "transforms the hierarchy" established last year when Ireland leapt to second in the world rankings.

The headline proclaimed "Eddie Jones' men are (the) chief threat to the All Blacks."

Officially, Ireland will remain second to New Zealand in the world rankings, released this week, with England edging ahead of Wales into third place.

But Foy said: "England are rolling again, with thunderous, ominous intent. The conquerors of the All Blacks (Ireland) were exposed, battered and beaten.

"Winning in Edinburgh or Paris or Rome is not on the same level as coming to Dublin — where even the mighty All Blacks fear to tread these days — and lowering the Irish colours.

"(Ireland) had been talked up in these parts as the new favourites for the World Cup but on this evidence that has the look of a decidedly hollow prophecy."

"England claimed the most prized test scalp in the northern hemisphere, if not the world right now."

World Cup winning coach Clive Woodward described it as the most significant victory in Eddie Jones' reign as England coach.

The sudden positivity around England's performance was greeted with circumspection by many fans however.

One wrote: "Fantastic performance by England. It's such a shame that journalists now indulge in writing the team talk for upcoming teams. The walls of the Wales' changing room in the Millennium Stadium will be adorned with this stuff."

But suddenly, Eddie Jones can do no wrong.

World Cup winning coach Clive Woodward, critical of Jones in the build-up, said it was the best win of his England career.

"What a fantastic performance...a real boost in what will be a massive year," he said in the Mail.

"In a World Cup year this was a real line in the sand. All the rubbish from last year has been consigned to the dustbin, England are on track and Eddie has his mojo back after the distractions of 2018.

"Eddie can park all the arguments with club owners - they are producing a roll call of excellent players — and all that peripheral nonsense.

"Now is not the time to be some sort of pantomime villain in press conferences., now is the time to get busy. England got busy in Dublin."

Woodward picked out playmaker Owen Farrell, flanker Tom Curry, and wing Jonny May for special mention.

Just retired England forward Joe Marler, also in the Mail, was ecstatic about loosehead prop Mako Vunipola.

Marler quoted statistics showing Vunipola had made a staggering 11 runs with the ball and 25 tackles.

"His scrum is a solid international standard but it's his work coach the field that really sets him apart from the rest," Marler said.

"He may look like Dumbo with his giant earlobes but he is an absolute machine (and) gets through more work than any other loosehead in world rugby. He was phenomenal in Dublin."