There are brilliant moments in sport which teams cherish, but there are also always moments they'd rather forget.

The Papua New Guinea Women's Sevens side had a shocking moment to forget in the final play of the first half against France at the Sydney Sevens last night.

After practically winning a scrum against the dominant French side, PNG let the ball slip allowing a French player to kick it towards the tryline.

As France chased down the ball with the tryline in sight, another player from PNG launched ahead but instead of saving the day by booting the ball out of play, she could only watch her attempted kick dribble into the in-goal as France claimed their easiest try of what was an eventual 53-0 romp.

Advertisement

Earlier in the competition, PNG went down to New Zealand's Black Ferns 38-5 despite a promising start with veteran Fatima Rama scoring the first try of the match.

But New Zealand were quick to overturn the early scare through tries from Sarah Hirini and Tyla Nathan-Wong to take a 12-5 advantage into the break. It was plain sailing from then on as the Black Ferns piled on four more on a tiring PNG side.