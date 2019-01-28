Yet another 'sports team' have stolen the haka -sparking social media outrage as much for "disrespecting" the All Blacks and Māori culture as for their cringeworthy rendition of Ka Mate.

In a trailer for the fourth season of Club de Cuervos, the cast attempts to perform the traditional Māori war dance at its home stadium and in front of a giant banner with the fictional football club's logo.

Club de Cuervos (Club of Crows in English) is a Mexican comedy-drama series and the first Spanish-language Netflix original series.

It follows the story of Cuervos FC, based in the fictional city of Nuevo Toledo, Mexico, and the power struggle following the death of its owner.

The video has since accumulated thousands of views, likes, and shares on Facebook but not for the right reasons, with many Mexican fans of the show slamming the trailer as an insult to New Zealanders.

"The All Blacks would see this more as an insult than a tribute," one fan wrote.

"I don't know whether to see it as a lack of respect or an insult to all," posted another.

Kiwis, too, have taken to Facebook to issue a firm warning to the show's producers over the "insensitive publicity stunt".

"You don't need to worry about the All Blacks. Its not theirs. You need to ask Ngāti Toa permission to use it. They own the royalties to that haka. Someones gona [sic] get sued once I forward this on to the appropriate chiefs of the local tribe," one Kiwi posted.

Just last year, England coach Eddie Jones sparked similar outrage from All Black fans after joking that a performance from pop group the Spice Girls had more relevance than the haka.

"They're making a comeback aren't they, the Spice Girls? Maybe they could sing at that time. It's got no relevance to me at all," Jones said at a media conference ahead of their November Twickenham clash against the All Blacks.

A few months before Jones' comments, Liverpool football manager Jurgen Klopp revealed how the haka played a special role in his career.

The 51-year-old explained that he used recordings of the haka to inspire his team during his first three seasons as a coach.

Klopp is one of the most highly regarded coaches in world football, after high profile success in Germany and England.

He made his name at Borussia Dortmund, winning two league titles, a German Cup and finishing runner up to Bayern Munich in the 2013 Champions League final.