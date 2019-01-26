Over the last two years of the New Zealand leg on the World Sevens Series, South Africa and Fiji have duked it out in the final.

This time around, things will be different with the teams on the same side of the knockout draw. New Zealand and USA headline the other side.

We'll be bringing you the action throughout the day as we find out who will take home the title.

Today New Zealand play

- Australia, 12.20pm kick-off

- China, 2.42pm kick-off (women's)

Casualty ward

- Scott Curry (All Blacks Sevens) - ankle. Out of the tournment

- Sarah Hirini (Black Ferns Sevens) - ankle. Out of the tournament

- Perry Baker (USA) - broken jaw. Out of the tournament

10.17am: Argentina hold Japan scoreless in the opener, winning 35-0. Kenya take on Tonga next.

10.00am: We're underway with our first game of the day - Argentina take on Japan in the first challenge trophy quarter-final.

9.50am: Some breaking news - All Blacks Sevens captain Scott Curry has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after sustaining an injury late on day one. Scott Gregory comes in to the squad, with Sione Molia taking on co-captain responsibilities alongside Tim Mikkelson.

Rhythm is key for New Zealand

After two dominant performances early on day one, the All Blacks Sevens made a tough go of things against Spain - not that the score reflected it.

The New Zealand side beat their European counterparts 24-0 in the final match of day one, but blew the score line out with two late tries. The Spanish side defended extremely well and only allowed one try in the first half - which came almost two minutes after the half-time siren had sounded.

The All Blacks Sevens. Photo / Getty Images.

However, with three wins from as many matches, All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw said he was really happy with the rhythm his team had going.

"We got some good rhythm out of the game today and scored a few points, but were being realistic too," he said. "We're under no illusions - day two is a different day, we know that, we'll go home reasonably satisfied and come back tomorrow."

🚀 Top 3 FASTEST Speeds tracked on day one at the #NZSevens



1. @Carlin_Isles - 37 kmph

2. @jdougg13 - 35 kmph

3. Waisea Nacuqu - 35 kmph pic.twitter.com/bOvp5NhFDj — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 26, 2019

9.12am:

It's a beautiful day here in Hamilton and as the advertisements on the pitch are repainted, the lines of fans waiting to get in is growing and growing. I arrived at the ground around 8.30 this morning, and there were already about 30 or 40 people waiting for the ticket booth to open.

If you were hoping to buy tickets for finals day, don't wait too long.