Former Blues and Samoa rugby star Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu has continued his long fight against racism.

Fuimaono-Sapolu posted a thoughtful yet expletive-laden video on his Facebook page in reaction to "ignorant" comments about Māori, which quickly went viral.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 180,000 times, he attempts to provide a counter-narrative to what he says is a common sentiment among New Zealanders.

"On Twitter, someone put up a quote that they heard someone say, and we hear it a lot: 'What is up with Māori these days, they're whining about everything'," he said.

"If you're Polynesian you better not be caught saying this dumb, ignorant bull****. It's pathetic."

Seen more than a few of the "What is up with Māori these days they wanna whine about everything". Even seen some of our own say this.



So here, let me tell you what's up: — The NonPlastic Māori (@nonplasticmaori) January 13, 2019

Fuimaono-Sapolu then provides reasons why he believes Māori grievances are valid.

"Alfriston college Indian students complained to their teachers that there was a Māori-Pacifica awards ceremony and how come there wasn't one for Indian and Asians.

"Let me explain why: No other race, no other culture has been targeted deliberately by the New Zealand government like Māori have. [They] deliberately, intentionally attempt to exterminate and eradicate Māori culture.

"They actually passed laws to exterminate Māori culture. They didn't f***ing pass anything to get rid of Indian culture, Asian culture, only Māori on their own land."

Fuimaono-Sapolu points the New Zealand Settlements Act of 1863, which provided legislation for the seizing of land from Māori involved in the Kingitanga movement who had been in rebellion against the Government, as well as other acts that "banned Māori culture" like the Tohunga Suppression Act in 1907.

He also mentions the All Blacks, saying their identity is "stolen from Māori culture".

"No other race in New Zealand has ever been targeted like that. On top of the All Blacks' whole identity is stolen from Māori culture, and you have Air New Zealand with their Māori koru pattern on their wing – they're not putting up an Indian pattern, they're not putting up an Asian pattern, it's a Māori pattern.

"The All Blacks aren't doing an Indian dance, and they aren't doing an Asian dance, they're doing a Māori haka."

Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu of Samoa hands away Matt Stevens of England at the 2007 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

He says people need to listen to Māori and try to understand.

"That's why it is important that we all tune in to everything that Māori want to discuss. It's important to everybody who wants to live in New Zealand, in Aotearoa because this is Māori country.

"If you don't f***ing like it, then you can f***back to Europe. You South Africans can f*** off back to Europe. Asians go back to Asia and Indians go back to India.

"It's stupid, you're whining about whining. If you don't understand what the problem is and you don't understand the reason behind historical grievances, then you're the f***ing problem.

"I suggest you shut the f*** up, listen to the grievances of Māori – and they have a spectrum, some of them might say one thing, some of them might disagree, and that is for us to listen and understand or f*** off."

The 38-year-old retired from top-tier rugby after a career with the Blues, Manu Samoa, Japan, and English clubs Bath and Gloucester.

Fuimaono-Sapolu, who is also a lawyer, has been an outspoken critic of the sporting elite and racism.

In 2011, he was suspended from international rugby after accusing referee Nigel Owens of racism, and failing to turn up to a judicial hearing.