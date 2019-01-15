WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

Rugby superstar Kurtley Beale has reportedly been caught up in the latest scandal to rock the NRL - with the Wallabies utility back pictured in a leaked video showing an unidentified man snorting what appears to be white powder.

Beale, who has scored 151 points in 82 tests for the Wallabies, can be seen in the video, believed to be at least two years old, along with St George Illawarra ace Corey Norman.

The Dragons have confirmed they are aware of the 14-second video featuring their new recruit.

In the footage, Norman is seen encouraging an older man to snort a line of white powder off a plate.

"Tell the young bloods, whatever young bloods," Norman says. "Get it baby, get it.

"F*** this c***."

When the camera swings around, Beale and another man can be seen sitting on a couch laughing.

Neither Norman or Beale are shown to be taking any substances.

While Rugby Australia are yet to comment on the video, the Dragons said they'd been in touch with the NRL's integrity unit.

"The St George Illawarra Dragons have been made aware of a video circulating on social media of Corey Norman from several years ago," the club said in a statement.

"The Dragons informed the NRL Integrity Unit on Monday afternoon. The Integrity Unit have since confirmed they have previously been made aware of the footage and dealt with it accordingly at the time.

"The club will make no further comment."

According to foxsports.com.au, the NRL sanctioned Norman for the video in 2016, though a spokesperson said the governing body had not seen the video until it emerged on Monday.

In December, Norman left Parramatta after 106 games for the club and signed a three-year deal with the Dragons. He is yet to play a game for the club.

His time with the Eels was blighted by several transgressions, including drugs convictions.

Norman was briefly linked with the Warriors as a possible replacement for Shaun Johnson late last year.

Corey Norman has left the Eels to join the Cowboys, Photo / Getty Images

Beale was one of few standout players in the Wallabies' disastrous 2018 season and should play a key part in under-fire coach Michael Cheika's World Cup plans.

The video first appeared on the Facebook group NRL Memes, the same group behind the publishing of the sex tapes of Canterbury Bulldogs player Dylan Napa.

The group, with close to 300,000 likes, was contacted by news.com.au after the Napa videos went viral.

Napa has approached police and engaged lawyers, with the sharing and publication of clips of that nature potentially in breach of so-called "revenge porn" laws.