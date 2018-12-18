All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby for another two seasons.

According to French media reports, Savea was set to join Top 14 club Pau after next year's Rugby World Cup, but the Hurricanes flanker has opted to remain in New Zealand.

RMC Sport reported last week the 25-year-old backed out on the deal after being believed to have agreed in principle to a deal with the club before the All Blacks embarked on their Northern Tour.

Savea confirmed his decision to stay put on social media.

"Truely blessed to have re-signed with NZ for 2020-2021," Savea posted on Instagram.

"To be honest was a very tough decision but being at home with family and close friends and the opportunity to play for @allblacks @hurricanesrugby @wgtn_rugby I couldn't leave.

"Thank you to the fans for the on going support. Can't wait to get stuck in to 2019 with my canes brothers"

