The Herald sports team have taken on the impossible task of ranking the best Kiwi rugby players in 2018, a year of Commonwealth Games triumphs, big strides in women's rugby, and the All Blacks getting toppled by a Northern superpower.

Here's the list of the top 50 New Zealand rugby players of the year:

50. Matt Proctor

After an injury-strewn few years, Proctor got his debut chance at centre for the All Blacks against Japan, where he was be able to draw on the combination he's gained at the Hurricanes with Ngani Laumape alongside him. He's got the skill to go with the temperament and plays with all the team ethos and heart the All Blacks selectors put at a premium.

49. Tim Mikkelson

Mikkelson led the way for the side which secured Commonwealth Games gold and the World Cup Sevens title this year. The All Blacks Sevens co-captain is a try-scoring machine and is among the top five scorers in sevens history.

Advertisement

48. Eloise Blackwell

Blackwell doesn't stop from first whistle to last. A constant presence, particularly in the tight areas, Blackwell's work rate is as good as any second row forward in the game today hence the reason why she is a key component of the Black Ferns tight five.

Eloise Blackwell. Photo / Photosport

47. Joe Moody

Moody suffered a shoulder, thumb, finger, knee and then a gruesome eye injury this year but the solid All Black and Crusader produced a typical solid year when he was on the field. He will, however, have a battle on his hands to keep his spot thanks to the meteoric rise of Karl Tu'inukuafe.

46. Tyla Nathan-Wong

Nathan-Wong has been a key member of the all-conquering Black Ferns Sevens side since making her debut in 2012, becoming the youngest to ever be selected in the team at just 18. The Black Ferns playmaker has, however, struggled with the boot at times. But she's had plenty of opportunities to perfect her goal kicking and kick-off skills thanks to the number of tries scored by the team this year.

45. Victor Vito

Won't be returning home anytime soon, having just penned a new three-year deal at French club La Rochelle where he is joined by former All Blacks halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow. Vito has been a fan favourite in France, a one-time Top 14 player of the year. He now captains La Rochelle and brings his consistent flair and physicality from No 8.

44. Akira Ioane

Getting left out of the All Blacks squad for the Northern Tour seems to have lit a fire in Ioane. His power and experience was a big reason behind Auckland's push towards the Mitre 10 Cup title, where he was unstoppable at times. A lack of commitment and discipline is still what critics hold over him, but he will definitely be making a push to make the plane to Japan next year. And he looks hungrier than ever before.

43. Ben Lam

Had a remarkable start to the Super Rugby season for the Hurricanes, scoring 14 tries in the opening 11 games before finishing as top try scorer of the competition with 16. Despite his breakout season and status as a fan favourite, he wasn't able to crack into the All Blacks in 2018.

Ben Lam. Photo / Photosport

42. Jackson Hemopo

Earned a deserved test debut against France after impressing for the Highlanders. Hemopo, who had been with the All Blacks for much of the year without featuring a great deal, took a much treasured game time at lock in his first start in Tokyo, throwing himself into everything.

41. Steven Luatua

Another former Blues prospect lured by Pat Lam to Bristol (along with teammate Charles Piutau), Luatua has found a happy home at the Bears. Still only 27, Luatua has assumed the leadership responsibilities and carried this while continuing to perform strongly from No 8. Given the uncertainty around the All Blacks blindside role at present, Luatua's lost presence seems even more glaring.

40. Dan Carter

Carter is getting on at 36 years old. But he proved he's still got it by being named MVP in the Japanese Top League and leading his Kobe Kobelco Steelers to the title. Could probably still start for most Super Rugby franchises.

39. Dalton Papali'i

The young Blues loose forward had a brilliant breakout year, first making his mark in Super Rugby before getting a well-deserved call-up to the All Blacks end of year tour squad. He earned two test caps against Japan and Italy and has put himself in frame for a World Cup spot next year.

38. Ruby Tui

Coming off one of her best seasons in 2017, where she was named Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year and a finalist for the World Player of the Year, Tui continued her form into 2018. The 27-year-old is a seasoned campaigner with a penchant for tackle-breaking and creative flair on the rugby field.

37. Vilimoni Koroi

The 20-year-old is a player with a big future. The All Blacks sevens' main playmaker is a natural on the sevens field. Koroi's deft footwork, speed and skill makes him one of the most exciting athletes in the sport. And he's slowly making waves on the XVs as well, with several impressive performances for Otago at fullback.

Vilimoni Koroi. Photo / Photosport

36. Solomon Alaimalo

If rugby fans didn't know his name a year ago, they sure do now. The dynamic Chiefs fullback leapt onto the scene this season with a devastating running game which, in tandem with Damian McKenzie, had defenders baffled and beaten. Alaimalo was among the league leaders in tackle busts, linebreaks and running metres. He does, however, still have some work to do on the defensive side of his game.

35. Jordie Barrett

It's been a tough year for Barrett. After a strong breakout year in 2017, the 21-year-old kicked off this season with an unfortunate incident involving the police at a flat in Dunedin. His year got worse after several glaring mistakes led to him being dropped from the All Blacks squad. But an inspired hat-trick against Italy on the wing shows exactly why he was so highly rated in the first place, and adds to his case to be on the plane to Japan next year.

34. Scott Curry

Curry is a relentless presence for the All Blacks sevens and a picture of consistency on the pitch. He took over leadership duties from DJ Forbes in 2015, the same year he was named as the country's best sevens player. The national side's co-captain continued to lead the way this year and was once again named All Blacks sevens player of the year.

33. Fiao'o Faamausili

One of the greatest to ever do it for the Black Ferns, Faamausili hung up her boots after a storied 22-year senior career. Her accomplishments is a stream of firsts: the first woman to play 100 games for one province, the first woman to be canonised on the cover of the Rugby Almanack, and earlier this year, was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to rugby. And she added a few more highlights this year, among them a hat-trick against the Wallaroos.

32. Sonny Bill Williams

A frustrating year for Williams where he struggled with form and injuries. He's still the All Blacks incumbent second-five but will have to stave off several suitors waiting in the wings to snatch his spot. But even with limited minutes, he still produced many moments of magic throughout the season. An in-form Sonny Bill Williams is exactly what the All Blacks need at next year's World Cup.

31. Matt Todd

The Crusaders workhorse put himself firmly in the conversation for a spot in next season's World Cup squad on the back of a dominant Super Rugby campaign. Todd was called into the All Blacks for the end of year tour and pounced on the opportunities he was given.

Matt Todd. Photo / Photosport

30. Ngani Laumape

In some respects, not a great year for Laumape because he was unable to establish himself with the All Black selectors. Indeed, coach Steve Hansen publicly questioned his communication/decision making and sent him back to the provinces. Some smashing moments for the Hurricanes and the All Blacks, but 2018 left as many questions as answers about his 2019 World Cup prospects.

29. George Bridge

Deceptively quick, deceptively tall. Excellent under the high ball, covers left wing and fullback, unproven on the right. Destined for Crusaders greatness as a star Canterbury junior. Epitomises the fresh Scott Robertson era at the Super Rugby champions. Became a new All Black this year and has his work cut out staying there for now, but with World Cup squad bolter potential.

28. Charles Piutau

While he had a belated start to the year due to injury, Piutau is one of few overseas pros who would still be pushing for a spot in the All Blacks had he stayed at home. Capable of filling all back three roles with aplomb, Piutau has been in strong form for Pat Lam's Bristol Bears from fullback. The Northern Hemisphere game doesn't always cater to his natural gifts but Piutau still manages to make the most of his chances.

27. Owen Franks

Year 10 as an All Black and not much has changed - Franks is consistently unwavering at scrum time. He played nine or more tests for the ninth time of his career as he remains the first choice open side. Often forgotten when he comes to the key members of the All Blacks side.

26. Selica Winiata

Small in stature with a huge heart, Winiata manages to juggle rugby commitments with her full time job as a constable in the Palmerston North police force. On top of that, she is also the primary caregiver for her two nephews. What a woman. Switching between the XVs and sevens arena, Winiata is a fleet-footed speedster who has left plenty of defenders for dead. The Black Ferns veteran recently led Manawatu to back-to-back national sevens titles.

25. Liam Squire

Another player to have a season hindered by injuries, Squire was one of the Highlanders' most reliable bodies when he was on the pitch during Super Rugby. Tackling at a 92 per cent hit rate and fearlessly taking the ball into contact, be it at Super Rugby or playing for the All Blacks, Squire offered a glimpse of his best self in 2018 and should look to extend that into 2019.

24. TJ Perenara

Edged ahead in test calculations, thanks mainly to Aaron Smith's decline. Still doesn't have Smith's class as a passer, but he's like a fourth loose forward which suits the claustrophobic test conditions. Off the field, he was a strong supporter of the LGBTQI community after Israel Folau's controversial comments.

TJ Perenara. Photo / Photosport

23. Ryan Crotty

Steven Hansen and co's number one pick at centre with eight starts but didn't get the nod for the England test with Jack Goodhue starting at 13. A battle looms in the midfield in 2019 with six serious contenders vying for spots. Ugly head clash in Sydney raised some doubts about continuing his career.

22. Dane Coles

After a 2017 to forget, hampered by a long layoff from injury, the All Blacks veteran began to return to his best later in the season in the black jersey. The battle between Coles and Taylor for a starting spot at the World Cup should be a fascinating watch next year.

21. Anton Lienert-Brown

Made 11 test appearances for the All Blacks with seven of those coming from the bench, where he is arguably more influential. It was a bit of a merry-go-round in the All Blacks centres this year but he certainly didn't hurt his chances of a World Cup spot next year.

20. Karl Tu'inukuafe

One of the great stories in 2018 was the sudden rise of Tu'inukuafe. He began the season without a Super Rugby contract, was called up to the Chiefs in an injury crisis and three months later was in the All Blacks for the same reason. Luck may have got him into the All Blacks but hard work and truly convincing performances kept him there as he racked up playing 13 tests.

19. Aaron Smith

Extraordinary fall from grace, not helped by his off field image. His energy and pinpoint passing was, not long ago, seen as essential to the All Blacks' operation. Now there are doubters everywhere...still good enough for this list, but trying to emerge from the shadow cast by his finest form.

18. Scott Barrett

Confirmed himself as one of the best locks in world rugby, deputising for Brodie Retallick. A poser for the All Blacks in the World Cup year - is he good enough to start as a converted blindside flanker? Otherwise, a bench certainty.

17. Kelly Brazier

It will be a while before anyone forgets that try against Australia to clinch gold in the Commonwealth Games final. Brazier was a key member of the Black Ferns Sevens squad as they collected Commonwealth and World Cup titles. Lethal with ball in hand and a fine orchestra on the pitch.

Kelly Brazier scores the winning try in the Commonwealth Games final. Photo / Photosport

16. Kieran Read

A rare down year for the All Blacks skipper who struggled with injuries and form, however expectation are always very high for one of, if not the greatest, the number eights to play for New Zealand.

15. Damian McKenzie

McKenzie has always provided that spark for an offense. Given the No 10 jersey for the Chiefs, that was on full display. While he had a few less than impressive moments, he continued to dazzle with ball in hand. With a particularly impressive performance against England at Twickenham, McKenzie made his impact felt be it in the No 10 or 15 jerseys.

14. Ardie Savea

There's a reason New Zealand Rugby didn't want to lose Savea to the North. The All Blacks and Hurricanes loose forward showed career best form in 2018, showing improvements across his game and earning plenty of praise from his teammates and coaches alike. NZR should be thrilled to have kept the 25-year-old in New Zealand for another two seasons.

13. Sam Cane

A season hampered by injuries for the All Blacks first choice number seven. Cane missed parts of the Chiefs campaign with a knee injury before his test season was derailed by a scary neck injury in Pretoria. Faces a tough road to get back to form with a return scheduled at the backend of the Super Rugby season.

12. Sarah Goss

Captain fantastic. Instrumental to the Black Ferns Sevens' success in 2018, with seemingly every attacking move coming through her calm and composed hands. Goss is an inspirational leader, one of the most dogged defenders in the game, and a highly skilled rugby player who never seems to tire.

11. Jack Goodhue

Established - surely - as the new All Black backline rock. A season slightly interrupted by glandular fever, but his debut against France in June marked the beginning of what is almost certainly a long test career. The big centre with a big motor makes all the right moves with little fuss. He had a particularly good Bledisloe Cup test in the big win at Sydney.

10. Richie Mo'unga

Richie Mo'unga. Photo / Photosport

The breakout star of 2018. With an offensive arsenal and great ability to read the game, Mo'unga was a driving force behind the Crusaders' Super Rugby-winning campaign. Despite being sidelined for nine weeks with a broken jaw, the Crusaders No 10 was the standout performer of the competition, and earned a regular All Blacks spot by the end of the season.

9. Kendra Cocksedge

Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year winner Kendra Cocksedge. Photo / Photosport

Cocksedge has come about as close as you can to clocking rugby. Already with a Sevens world series title and Rugby World Cup to her name, the Black Ferns halfback added the Kelvin R Tremain award for best overall player at the NZ Rugby awards this year; the first woman to do so. Forever chirping away on the pitch, Cocksedge's speed and attacking ability is a well-utilised asset for the Black Ferns and she shows no signs of slowing down.

8. Ben Smith

Ben Smith. Photo / Photosport

Is he a wing or he is a fullback? Maybe we'll never know the answer as he heads into his final season in New Zealand. Smith played 13 tests this year, seven on wing and six at 15. He clocked the most minutes of any All Black in 2018 and despite being in the Autumn years of his career he was the only member of the squad to make Telegraph's team of the Autumn tests. Smith played 928 minutes of test rugby this year, missing only the Japan and Italy tests (though he still got time on the field as a waterboy in Rome) and 2,120 minutes total including Super Rugby action. He's earned a nice job in the south of France.

7. Sam Whitelock

Sam Whitelock celebrates his 100th Test. Photo / Photosport

Captained the Crusaders to a second Super Rugby title, brought up 100 test caps, captain the All Blacks to four test wins, played at a ridiculous high level throughout the entire year...not much to complain about for Whitelock this season. The Whitelock-Retallick combination is up there with Bond-Murray, Ferguson-MacDonald, Evers-Swindall-Evers-Swindall and Hudson-Hall in terms of New Zealand's greatest ever duo.

6. Michaela Blyde

Michaela Blyde. Photo / Photosport

She's so good that whenever she gets the ball and doesn't score, it's a disappointment. That's how high the expectations are. Blyde finished with the second most tries on the Sevens series with 37 and was the top try scorer at the World Cup with nine. She has followed in the footsteps of her mother, Cherry, who played for the Black Ferns in the '90s, and will undoubtedly be a role model herself to many young girls to come.

5. Codie Taylor

Codie Taylor. Photo / Photosport

Backed up a brilliant 2017 with another great season for both the Crusaders and the All Blacks. Ever-reliable at set-piece time, Taylor can also produce in open play as he showed when he evaded Siya Kolisi and set up Aaron Smith to spark the All Blacks' incredible comeback win against the Springboks in Pretoria. The Taylor-Coles debate is one of the most interesting talking points going into next year.

4. Rieko Ioane

Rieko Ioane. Photo / Photosport

In a relatively quiet year compared to his 2017 breakout season, Ioane still scored the most tries of any test player in 2018, dotting down on 11 occassions in 11 matches for the All Blacks. He also scored his first test hat-trick with three against France in Dunedin. He's quickly become one of the best, if not the best, winger in world rugby, and will continue to be for years to come.

3. Portia Woodman

Portia Woodman. Photo / Photosport

Woodman is one of those athletes who has a distinct aura on the field, a magnetic presence that not only attracts defenders but also eyeballs whether you're watching her at the stadium or on TV screens. She's one of the most recognisable players in the sport, and continues to set the standard with her pace, skill and athleticism. She was also named the ninth most influential figure in rugby by magazine Rugby World, eclipsing All Blacks stars Beauden Barrett and Kieran Read.

2. Beauden Barrett

Beauden Barrett. Photo / Photosport

Emerged from a difficult season with the Hurricanes to quickly find form with the All Blacks in June. Something of a forgotten feat, four tries against the Wallabies at Eden Park saw him become the first No 10 in the history of test rugby to do so. Once again battled goal kicking demons but came out the other side to kick superbly in the back end of the year. Not a vintage Barrett season but even when marginally below his best one of the world's best attacking talents.

1. Brodie Retallick

Brodie Retallick. Photo / Photosport

Restricted by injury and, yet, still superb. Without doubt the most influential player in world rugby. Whether it is carrying, cleaning, dominating the lineout or defending, Retallick does it all to lift those around him. Who will ever forget the cheeky dummy he sold to Wallabies playmaker Bernard Foley? On another level for a tight forward. Best player on the park at Twickenham in the one point victory over England, and we can forgive him for a couple of rare errors in a muddled team performance in Dublin.