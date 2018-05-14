Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu is set to miss the June test series against France due to a shoulder injury he suffered in last Friday's defeat to the Hurricanes.

Tuipulotu left the field in the 36-15 loss and is unlikely to return for the Blues until after the international break.

The 25-year-old played four tests for the All Blacks last season but is likely to be unavailable for the three-test series against France which begins on June 9 as well as the Blues next two games before the break.

Fellow Blues lock Josh Goodhue is also set to miss Saturday's clash against the Crusaders due to concussion, meaning the Blues are set to start a relatively inexperienced lock combination of Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, and Ben Nee-Nee.

Tuipulotu's injury is especially unfortunate due to his recent run of issues with his body and the fact he was beginning to come into the sort of form which saw him selected for the All Blacks last year.

"He's had an unlucky streak of injuries," wing Rieko Ioane said today. "They're the niggly ones which sit him out for a month and then he plays for a couple of weeks and then he gets another one, so it's been tough on him.

"The form that he's been in – we're going to miss that. He's been a powerhouse for us all year.

"He's been into our new boys about the expectations that are needed – they'll have big shoes to fill but I'm sure they'll do the job."

Loose forward Jerome Kaino said: "He calls our lineouts and has a lot of input into our forwards and team stuff. I've definitely seen the growth in him and he'll definitely be missed on the field."

The Blues, who haven't beaten a New Zealand team in 16 matches, will face a tough challenge against the All Black-laden forwards in the Crusaders at Eden Park.

The Crusaders will be bolstered by belief after coming back from a 29-point deficit to beat the Waratahs 31-29 last weekend and will know they probably won't get away with another poor start on Saturday.