Two vans have collided on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd - State Highway 25a - on the Coromandel Peninsula this evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Kirikiri Valley Rd and Puketui Rd about 7.20pm.

Police said police and Fire and Emergency attended and St John Ambulance was on the way.

Three people appeared to have moderate injuries.

One lane remains blocked.

This is the third serious crash between Tairua and Kopu on what is becoming a notorious stretch of road in the past few weeks.

A person was killed after a crash on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd on December 23 and two days earlier a man in his 20s was critically injured.