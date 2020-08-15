Public transport services in Auckland will be cut back from tomorrow.

Most buses will run to a normal timetable. Passengers will be required to use the rear door to get on and off the bus.

Auckland Transport is cancelling school buses after the Government's announcement the city will remain under alert level 3 until August 26.

Parents who are essential workers will need to make alternative arrangements for getting their children to school.

Most trains will move to a 20-minute frequency until 7pm during weekdays - and operate at slower speeds while KiwiRail lowers track speeds from 80km/h to 40km/h to replace 100km of track.

After 7pm and at weekends, trains will run every 30 minutes. The Onehunga line will run to a 30-minute timetable at all times.

Birkenhead, Bayswater, Stanley Bay and Gulf Harbour ferry services have been cancelled while the city remains at level 3. All other ferry services will operate to a reduced schedule.

The Government has recommended people wear a face mask on public transport.

Fares will continue to be charged at level 3, but cash will not be accepted. Customers must tag on and off with an AT HOP card. AT strongly recommends people register their HOP card to help with contract tracing.

There will be fewer ferry services from tomorrow. Photo / File

The NZ Transport Agency spent $110 million from the National Land Transport Fund to cover councils' disruption costs to public transport until the end of June and has extended the assistance at an estimated cost of $100m until the end of the year.

AT is recommending people use the Journey Planner on the AT mobile app to plan ahead. The app shows how many people are on a bus or train service at any given time and allows people to know if physical distancing is achievable before boarding.

Some pedestrian crossings will be fully automated during level 3 from 7am to 7pm. If you do not see the "green man" appear at the crossing lights, AT suggests people "elbow bump" the push button.

Some AT customer service centres will be closed from tomorrow to ensure a safe physical distance between staff and customers. AT recommends customers use the AT mobile app or the Website. The call centre remains open on (09) 366-6400.