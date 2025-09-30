The developer of New Zealand’s tallest apartment tower needs new finance and exemptions to the foreign investor ban to finish the job, stalled for more than a year.

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand [LINZ] yesterday released a decision on Shundi Customs, referring to its need for new finance and to sell to foreigners.

“The development has experienced a number of delays, including most recently due to a dispute with the construction partner,” the LINZ decision sheet said, not naming China Construction which last year left the site.

“The developer has now resolved that dispute and engaged a new construction partner who expects to complete the development by the end of 2026,” it said, not naming new builder Icon.

“The delays have caused unique financial pressures on the developer and the developer is now seeking new finance to ensure the completion of the development. It is a condition of that financing that the existing transactions entered into prior to 2023 are able to settle.”