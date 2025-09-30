The developer of New Zealand’s tallest apartment tower needs new finance and exemptions to the foreign investor ban to finish the job, stalled for more than a year.
Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand [LINZ] yesterday released a decision on Shundi Customs, referring to its need for new financeand to sell to foreigners.
“The development has experienced a number of delays, including most recently due to a dispute with the construction partner,” the LINZ decision sheet said, not naming China Construction which last year left the site.
“The developer has now resolved that dispute and engaged a new construction partner who expects to complete the development by the end of 2026,” it said, not naming new builder Icon.
“The delays have caused unique financial pressures on the developer and the developer is now seeking new finance to ensure the completion of the development. It is a condition of that financing that the existing transactions entered into prior to 2023 are able to settle.”
Now, selling units overseas is crucial to Seascape’s success, LINZ said.
“The viability of the development therefore, depends on the developer’s ability to sell to overseas persons,” LINZ said.
“Compliance with the [Overseas Investment] act without the exemption would be impractical, inefficient, unduly costly, or unduly burdensome. Individual purchasers have options to seek consent for their individual purchases,” LINZ noted in its August 28 decision.
“The developer has now sought a discretionary exemption to effectively extend the time for overseas persons to acquire the dwellings up to two years after the construction of each dwelling is complete,” it said.
That means if completion is later next year, it can still sell units to foreigners through to 2028.
Australians and Singaporeans can buy residential properties here because they are not captured by the foreign buyer ban.
The Government last month announced a partial relaxation of the ban for rich people.
Last month, the Herald reported that wealthy foreigners with an investor residence visa will be able to buy residential properties here.