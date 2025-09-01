Foreign investors with an investor residence visa will be able to purchase a home in New Zealand, the Government has announced in a major change to the country’s foreign investment regime.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says the ban on foreigners buying residential houses will remain, but the change will offerresidency to a migrant who “invests a minimum of $5 million to help grow the economy, passes a good character test, and has acceptable health”.
This is connected to the Active Investor Plus Visa, the so-called Golden Visa, which requires a minimum of $5 million to be invested into direct investments or managed funds.
“Because Active Investor Plus residency visa-holders do not have to be in New Zealand for six months of a year, the foreign buyer ban means some do not meet the threshold for buying a house under the Overseas Investment Act,” Luxon said.
“The Government has therefore decided that people with an Active Investor Plus residency visa will be allowed to buy or build one home.
“The minimum value of the house that can be bought or built will be set at $5 million – which equates to less than 1 per cent of New Zealand houses."
Luxon said this change “navigates a path between those who do not want foreign ownership opened up, and the desire to attract high net worth investors by deepening their connection to our country to help grow the economy”.
There’s been 308 applications for this visa from around 1000 applicants. Many of these people are from the United States, China and Hong Kong. The applications received amount to a potential total minimum investment of about $1.8 billion.
For example, ahead of the 2023 election, Peters posted on X (formerly Twitter) about how his party, when last in Government, had “ensured our housing market was for kiwi residents only and banned non-resident foreign buyers.
“Or stance hasn’t changed,” the NZ First leader said.
“In a property-owning democracy the government’s first priority for home ownership should be New Zealanders – not allowing a gross distortion of the market by deep-pocketed foreigners who don’t care about struggling kiwis and who just want profits and an asset bolthole if things go wrong in their own country.”
The Growth category requires a minimum of $5 million in either direct investments or managed funds for three years, while the Balanced category requires at least $10 million across a variety of options like bonds, new property developments, and philanthropy for five years.
It will give foreign businesspeople investing $2 million into an existing business here a fast-track to residency in New Zealand. A $1m investment comes with a three-year work-to-residency pathway.
If the business is worth $1m or $2m, they’d have to purchase the business. If it was worth more than that, they’d have to invest at least 25% of its total value.
