Foreign investors with residency visa to be able to purchase New Zealand homes under new settings

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Christopher Luxon speaks to media

Foreign investors with an investor residence visa will be able to purchase a home in New Zealand, the Government has announced in a major change to the country’s foreign investment regime.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says the ban on foreigners buying residential houses will remain, but the change will offer

