Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why 56-level $300m+ Seascape is abandoned for seven months: What could happen next?

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

TikTok user 'Casey', who describes themselves as a 16-year-old, posted a video of themselves atop a crane in Auckland's central city.
  • Work on the $300 million Seascape tower in Auckland has stalled because of a dispute and document registration in China.
  • China Construction New Zealand won $33 million in arbitration against developer Shundi Customs, non-payment meant work stopped.
  • Shundi Customs seeks completion of the builder’s paperwork in China to potentially collect money from China Construction.

Registration of documents in China is one of the reasons for no work resuming on the 56-level $300 million-plus Auckland ghost tower Seascape, abandoned for seven months.

The tower has stood idle since last August and winter is now looming for the block which remains open to the weather above

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business