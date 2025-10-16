“Together, these projects bring our committed student accommodation pipeline to 1602 beds - a significant step toward meeting the growing demand for high-quality student housing in Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Plans for New Zealand's single largest purpose-built student accommodation tower at 256 Queen St in Auckland's centre. Photo / Precinct Properties

Precinct aims to have the Queen St tower finished for the start of the 2029 academic year.

Its Stanley St project is larger than Queen St.

The Parnell scheme is a $290m 960-unit student accommodation block with building started in June, due to open in 2028.

Plans (left) for the new $290m student accommodation block at 22 Stanley St, Parnell. Photo / Precinct Properties

On Monday, Precinct launched a $310m equity raise to fund growth through a fully underwritten $285m placement and a non-underwritten share purchase plan targeting $25m.

Proceeds are to repay bank debt and fund the Queen St project.

The placement was underwritten at $1.23 per new stapled share, being a 7.5% discount to the last closing price of $1.33 on last Friday and a 7.7% discount to last week’s five-day volume-weighted average price of Precinct’s stapled shares.

Dan Bosher heads Icon in New Zealand and the company will build the new student tower. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Chief executive Scott Pritchard said Precinct was positioning itself for sustained earnings growth.

Bosher said today that the business had been working on the Queen St project since the second quarter of last year.

“It’s been a big journey to get there in difficult market conditions. We’ve signed the contract and take possession of the site on November 3. It’s great to have positive news.

Dan Bosher heads the New Zealand arm of construction business Icon. Photo / supplied by Icon

“Each of the 638 units will have its own bathroom and own kitchen so it’s world-standard student accommodation, a premium offering.”

Icon is also building a new 18-level student accommodation building with nearly 700 rooms at 66-77 Lorne St in Auckland CBD.

That is for Cedar Pacific, with UniLodge to be the operator, Bosher said. Like Precinct’s Queen St tower, the Lorne St block was designed by Ashton Mitchell.

The new student accommodation block which Icon is building for Cedar Pacific on Lorne St in Auckland CBD. Photo / Ashton Mitchell

Precinct’s new Queen St block will be about 400m from the University of Auckland and AUT University.

Architects Ashton Mitchell said the project would help revitalise Auckland’s midtown precinct.

256 Queen St, Auckland CBD: Precinct is building its student tower here. Photo / Google Street View

The former Auckland Savings Bank Headquarters, built in 1884, is listed as a Category 1 Historic Place.

It was designed by Edward Bartley and is an Italianate building which has served many roles.

“The development carefully retains and restores ornate heritage façades and interiors, including the coffered ceiling of the grand banking hall, ensuring the building’s historic character continues to enrich the Queen St streetscape,” Ashton Mitchell said.

The studio-style student rooms will each have a kitchen and bathroom.

The atrium will be triple-height with a spiral staircase.

Precinct $3.7b residential plans, largest to smallest:

22 Stanley St, Parnell: $290m 960-unit student accommodation, consented, building started in June, due to open 2028. 256 Queen St, $201m, 638-unit, 32-level student accommodation, Icon appointed. Pumanawa/Downtown Carpark site: 160 units, not started, being designed. Mt Eden: $100m+ 198-222 Dominion Rd and 113-117 Valley Rd: 135 units, consented, work yet to begin. Fabric 2, Onehunga, finished next year: 118 units. The Domain Collection, Newmarket, completion next year: 65 units. York House, Parnell, completion next year: 41 units. Pillars, 99 College Hill, St Mary’s Bay: $100m scheme for 20 units, non-notified, consented. Joint venture with Orams Group to develop its big Wynyard Quarter site, numbers not announced.

