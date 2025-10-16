The Parnell scheme is a $290m 960-unit student accommodation block with building started in June, due to open in 2028.
On Monday, Precinct launched a $310m equity raise to fund growth through a fully underwritten $285m placement and a non-underwritten share purchase plan targeting $25m.
Proceeds are to repay bank debt and fund the Queen St project.
The placement was underwritten at $1.23 per new stapled share, being a 7.5% discount to the last closing price of $1.33 on last Friday and a 7.7% discount to last week’s five-day volume-weighted average price of Precinct’s stapled shares.
Chief executive Scott Pritchard said Precinct was positioning itself for sustained earnings growth.
Bosher said today that the business had been working on the Queen St project since the second quarter of last year.
“It’s been a big journey to get there in difficult market conditions. We’ve signed the contract and take possession of the site on November 3. It’s great to have positive news.
“Each of the 638 units will have its own bathroom and own kitchen so it’s world-standard student accommodation, a premium offering.”
Architects Ashton Mitchell said the project would help revitalise Auckland’s midtown precinct.
The former Auckland Savings Bank Headquarters, built in 1884, is listed as a Category 1 Historic Place.
It was designed by Edward Bartley and is an Italianate building which has served many roles.
“The development carefully retains and restores ornate heritage façades and interiors, including the coffered ceiling of the grand banking hall, ensuring the building’s historic character continues to enrich the Queen St streetscape,” Ashton Mitchell said.
The studio-style student rooms will each have a kitchen and bathroom.
The atrium will be triple-height with a spiral staircase.
Precinct $3.7b residential plans, largest to smallest:
