Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Precinct Properties’ $100m-plus Mt Eden plans: 135 apartments with offices, shops

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Precinct Properties has plans for a new mixed-use commercial and apartment project at 198-222 Dominion Rd and 113-117 Valley Rd, Mt Eden, Auckland. Source / Barker & Associates

Precinct Properties has plans for a new mixed-use commercial and apartment project at 198-222 Dominion Rd and 113-117 Valley Rd, Mt Eden, Auckland. Source / Barker & Associates

Precinct Properties plans a $100 million-plus scheme for Mt Eden, having been granted consent to develop 135 apartments, new offices and shops.

The three-block scheme is one of nine Auckland residential schemes by the stock-exchange listed NZX Top 20 company with $3.3 billion of assets.

CEO Scott Pritchard last month

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save