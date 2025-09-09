Demolition of existing buildings, including character supporting buildings.
Precinct has $1b-plus Auckland apartment plans, its largest at 22 Stanley St, Parnell, where work has begun on a $290m block, leased long-term to the University of Auckland for student accommodation.
Singaporeans Keppel will own 80% of that and Precinct 20%.
For the Mt Eden scheme, Barker & Associates’ assessment of environmental effects, lodged with Auckland Council, shows the scale consented. Senior planner Nicole Heron prepared the assessment. Director Gerard Thompson reviewed it.
The proposed building is stepped in height along the street frontage, being two storeys in the south, where it is closest to character-defining buildings on the corner of Dominion and Valley Road, stepping up to three and four storeys moving north.
The building then steps up at the rear, to achieve a maximum of five storeys in the north. The building has a maximum height of 19.8m at its tallest point.
Three retail tenancies are proposed, fronting Dominion Rd, as well as a main residential lobby entry to the apartments.
There are to be 54 apartments, comprising:
21 one-bedroom units;
10 one-bedroom studios;
23 two-bedroom units;
One three-bedroom unit.
Valley building
The Valley Rd building is to be a mixed-use retail and apartment block fronting Valley Rd. The consented building is three levels at the street frontage but five storeys at the rear.
This will be 48 apartments:
One one-bedroom unit;
Five one-bedroom studio units;
35 two-bedroom units;
Four three-bedroom units.
Carrick Building
The Carrick Building is on the northeastern part of the site, a five-storey apartment block designed with the top two levels stepping south, away from the northern boundary.
This will have 33 apartments:
Four one-bedroom units;
23 two-bedroom units;
Six three-bedroom units.
Underneath the three buildings and shared courtyard is to be a common basement, accessed via the eastern boundary. That is to have parking, services, rubbish rooms and storage space.
Decision
The 82-page council decision said independent hearing commissioners Michael Parsonson, Richard Knott and Lisa Mein granted the application.
The scheme was publicly notified on November 8, drawing 35 submissions: 19 in favour and 16 in opposition.
The commissioners visited the site in April.
The decision said the Dominion Building would exceed the building height standard by a maximum of 6.77m in relation to total building height (13m allowable) and by a maximum of 8.36m in relation to occupiable building height (11m allowable).
Precinct Properties’ representatives were:
Simon Pilkinton and Kristen Gunnell, legal counsel;
Tim Lamont, corporate;
Clifford Paul, architecture;
Nick Speight, geotechnical;
Rachel de Lambert, landscape and visual amenity;
Siiri Wilkening, noise and vibration;
Gerard Thompson, planning;
John Brown, special character;
Michael Martin, flooding/civil engineering;
Josh Brajkovic, transport;
Stuart Houghton, urban design.
Precinct apartment plans, largest to smallest:
22 Stanley St, Parnell: $290m, 960-unit student accommodation, consented, building started in June, due to open
2028.
256 Queen St, 680 units, student accommodation, being planned.