Three new blocks or buildings;

135 apartments;

Five office units;

106 car parks;

143 bike parks;

Demolition of existing buildings, including character supporting buildings.

When Eke Panuku was selling the site, it advertised it via Bayleys which showed the boundary lines around properties at 198-222 Dominion Rd and 113-117 Valley Rd, Mt Eden, Auckland. Precinct Properties bought this real estate for its big new scheme. Photo / Bayleys

Precinct has $1b-plus Auckland apartment plans, its largest at 22 Stanley St, Parnell, where work has begun on a $290m block, leased long-term to the University of Auckland for student accommodation.

Singaporeans Keppel will own 80% of that and Precinct 20%.

For the Mt Eden scheme, Barker & Associates’ assessment of environmental effects, lodged with Auckland Council, shows the scale consented. Senior planner Nicole Heron prepared the assessment. Director Gerard Thompson reviewed it.

Precinct has put no dollar figure on the Mt Eden plans but they are estimated to be worth more than $100m, because the 20-unit Pillars, St Mary’s Bay was put at $100m.

Barker said the site is nine contiguous fee simple allotments, which collectively make up the 5173sq m.

Precinct bought it from Auckland Council’s Eke Panuku. The properties have three street frontages to Dominion Rd, Valley Rd and Carrick Place.

Bayleys advertised it, saying: “Seldom do such large-scale development city fringe opportunities come to the market.”

The properties are now occupied by a number of single- to two-storey buildings, with other buildings and car parking areas behind.

Earthworks will create a maximum excavation depth of 2.5m, but most of it will be in the 1m to 1.5m range.

The proposal involves construction works including bulk earthworks, which will involve rock-breaking for the formation of the basement.

Marshall Day Acoustics has provided an assessment of the construction noise and vibration effects arising from the proposal.

Dominion building

The proposed building is stepped in height along the street frontage, being two storeys in the south, where it is closest to character-defining buildings on the corner of Dominion and Valley Road, stepping up to three and four storeys moving north.

The building then steps up at the rear, to achieve a maximum of five storeys in the north. The building has a maximum height of 19.8m at its tallest point.

Plans for the Dominion Building on Dominion Rd, Mt Eden by Precinct Properties. This is the view from the western side of Dominion Rd. Source / Barker & Associates

Three retail tenancies are proposed, fronting Dominion Rd, as well as a main residential lobby entry to the apartments.

There are to be 54 apartments, comprising:

21 one-bedroom units;

10 one-bedroom studios;

23 two-bedroom units;

One three-bedroom unit.

Valley building

The Valley Rd building is to be a mixed-use retail and apartment block fronting Valley Rd. The consented building is three levels at the street frontage but five storeys at the rear.

Plans for the new Valley Building on Valley Rd, Mt Eden, to be developed by Precinct Properties. This is the plan for the southern elevation as viewed from Valley Rd. Source / Barker & Associates

This will be 48 apartments:

One one-bedroom unit;

Five one-bedroom studio units;

35 two-bedroom units;

Four three-bedroom units.

Carrick Building

The Carrick Building is on the northeastern part of the site, a five-storey apartment block designed with the top two levels stepping south, away from the northern boundary.

Plans for the Carrick Building as one of three new blocks by Precinct Properties. Source / Barker & Associates

This will have 33 apartments:

Four one-bedroom units;

23 two-bedroom units;

Six three-bedroom units.

Underneath the three buildings and shared courtyard is to be a common basement, accessed via the eastern boundary. That is to have parking, services, rubbish rooms and storage space.

Decision

The plans for a new mixed-use commercial and apartment project by Precinct Properties at 198-222 Dominion Rd and 113-117 Valley Rd, Mt Eden, Auckland. Source / Barker & Associates

The 82-page council decision said independent hearing commissioners Michael Parsonson, Richard Knott and Lisa Mein granted the application.

The scheme was publicly notified on November 8, drawing 35 submissions: 19 in favour and 16 in opposition.

An artist's impression of the new buildings proposed on the site of the Auckland Downtown Carpark. These are shown in gold and to the centre left of the image. This is Precincts' largest apartment scheme, also featuring a 200-room hotel. Image / Precinct Properties

The commissioners visited the site in April.

The decision said the Dominion Building would exceed the building height standard by a maximum of 6.77m in relation to total building height (13m allowable) and by a maximum of 8.36m in relation to occupiable building height (11m allowable).

Precinct Properties’ representatives were:

Simon Pilkinton and Kristen Gunnell, legal counsel;

Tim Lamont, corporate;

Clifford Paul, architecture;

Nick Speight, geotechnical;

Rachel de Lambert, landscape and visual amenity;

Siiri Wilkening, noise and vibration;

Gerard Thompson, planning;

John Brown, special character;

Michael Martin, flooding/civil engineering;

Josh Brajkovic, transport;

Stuart Houghton, urban design.

Precinct apartment plans, largest to smallest:

22 Stanley St, Parnell: $290m, 960-unit student accommodation, consented, building started in June, due to open 2028. 256 Queen St, 680 units, student accommodation, being planned. Pumanawa/Downtown Carpark site: 160 units, not started, being designed. Mt Eden: 198-222 Dominion Rd and 113-117 Valley Rd: 135 apartments, consented, shops, offices, work yet to begin. Fabric 2, Onehunga, finished next year: 118 units. The Domain Collection, Newmarket, completion next year: 65 units. York House, Parnell, completion next year: 41 units. Pillars, 99 College Hill, St Mary’s Bay: $100m scheme for 20 units, non-notified, consented. Joint venture with Orams Group to develop its big Wynyard Quarter site, numbers not announced.

