Scott Pritchard, CEO of Precinct Properties. Pnoto / NZME

NZX-listed Precinct Properties has launched a $310 million equity raise to fund growth through a fully underwritten $285m placement and a non-underwritten share purchase plan targeting $25m.

The company said proceeds would initially be used to repay bank debt and would allow Precinct to progress its $3.7 billion pipeline of growth opportunities, among them being a $201m student accommodation development at 256 Queen St, Auckland.

The placement had been underwritten at $1.23 per new stapled share, being a 7.5% discount to the last closing price of $1.33 on Friday and a 7.7% discount to last week’s five-day volume-weighted average price of Precinct’s stapled shares.

NZX trading in Precinct’s securities has been halted while the capital raise takes place.

Chief executive Scott Pritchard said Precinct was positioning itself for sustained earnings growth.