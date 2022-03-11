Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PropertyUpdated

For sale: Historic Hastings manor once hosted murder acquittal party

3 minutes to read
The grand property can be used as a five-bedroom home. Photo / Sotheby's

The grand property can be used as a five-bedroom home. Photo / Sotheby's

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A sprawling 1920s Hastings manor which once hosted a murder acquittal party and has history as a doctor's surgery, is on the market.

The leafy property at 507 Fitzroy Ave, next to Cornwall Park, was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.