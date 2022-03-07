State Highway 5, Napier-Taupo Rd reopened at Te Pohue after crash

SH5 was closed at Te Pohue following a two-car crash. Photo / NZME

State Highway 5 at Te Pohue has reopened, following a two-car crash.

The road was closed following the crash shortly before 6.30am on Tuesday.

St John was notified of the motor vehicle incident at 6.20am.

They responded with two helicopters and one ambulance to the scene.

They assessed and treated three patients. One in a serious condition was transported to Waikato hospital via helicopter.

One in a moderate condition was transported to Hastings hospital via helicopter and one in a moderate condition was not transported.