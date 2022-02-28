Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings District cracks $1 million average property price

The average property price in the Hastings District is over $1 million. Pictured is Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The average property price in the Hastings District has cracked $1 million despite the real estate industry showing signs of cooling off nationally, a real estate report has revealed.

OneRoof has released its house price

