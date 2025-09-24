Advertisement
Premium
Cranes vacate Auckland CBD; Christchurch Te Kaha stadium dominates

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Christchurch's new stadium has reached a major milestone, Newstalk ZB South Island news director, Claire Sherwood reports.

Auckland CBD is largely empty of long-term tower cranes, leaving Christchurch’s new Te Kaha Stadium dominating New Zealand with 10 cranes operating there lately.

In a graphic illustration of where the economy is growing, quantity surveyors Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) today released its quarterly crane index.

That found 116

