A tower crane is on the $120 million Pompallier on Ponsonby, where CMP Construction is building shops, offices and apartments for Urban Collective, headed by Kelly McEwan.

Seascape, the 183m-tall apartment skyscraper, dominates Auckland's skyline. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Other fringe city developments, particularly around St Mary’s Bay, also have tower cranes.

For example, at 87 Shelly Beach Rd overlooking Westhaven above the motorway, GN Construction has a tower crane on its eight-unit apartment scheme for Vanguard & Co in a Monk Mackenzie design.

Christchurch’s Te Kaha Stadium part-way through construction. Photo / George Heard

RLB said that lately, Auckland tower numbers had risen marginally, although it is more a suburban than CBD recovery.

Brad Coley, RLB associate director based in Auckland, noted the CBD’s lack of cranes.

Te Kaha Stadium last month. Completion of the Christchurch project is near. Photo / George Heard

“The number of cranes are down in the Auckland CBD, particularly compared to 2022 when it was much busier. Cranes are more around the outer CBD now,” Coley said.

In the seven key centres, 116 long-term cranes were recorded on developments this quarter, he said.

Of those, 59 cranes were in Auckland, 23 in Christchurch, 14 in Tauranga, 12 in Queenstown, five in Wellington, none in Dunedin and three cranes were in Hamilton, he said.

Back then – all those cranes. Christchurch's new Te Kaha Stadium, where cranes dominated at this phase of construction. Photo / Smith Crane & Construction

Te Kaha Christchurch Stadium remains the New Zealand’s busiest construction site, with the $683m project set to accommodate 30,000 sports spectators and 36,000 concert-goers once completed.

Smith Crane & Construction won the 2025 project of the year award from the New Zealand Crane Association for that stadium.

“This project has allowed Smith Crane & Construction to gain valuable experience and knowledge in the construction of large-scale stadiums and has been a great challenge for all involved,” it said.

New Auckland cranes erected in 3Q25

Aged care: Metlifecare Fairway Gardens, Pakuranga, Huapai Country Club, Huapai.

Metlifecare Fairway Gardens, Pakuranga, Huapai Country Club, Huapai. Civic: Domestic Processor Buildings and Piers, Māngere, two cranes.

Domestic Processor Buildings and Piers, Māngere, two cranes. Civil: Watercare Mid-Town Wastewater Diversion, Queen St, Watercare Central Interceptor, May Rd, Mount Roskill, Watercare Central Interceptor, Mount Albert, Watercare Central Interceptor, Grey Lynn, Watercare Central Interceptor, St Lukes, Rosedale Park, Rosedale, Penlink, Stillwater.

Watercare Mid-Town Wastewater Diversion, Queen St, Watercare Central Interceptor, May Rd, Mount Roskill, Watercare Central Interceptor, Mount Albert, Watercare Central Interceptor, Grey Lynn, Watercare Central Interceptor, St Lukes, Rosedale Park, Rosedale, Penlink, Stillwater. Commercial: Fisher & Paykel Appliances’ new headquarters, Penrose, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s new building, East Tāmaki, Orams Marine building and retail, Westhaven/ Wynyard.

Fisher & Paykel Appliances’ new headquarters, Penrose, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s new building, East Tāmaki, Orams Marine building and retail, Westhaven/ Wynyard. Health: Ministry for Primary Industries, Mount Albert.

Ministry for Primary Industries, Mount Albert. Residential: York House, Parnell, Fabric 2 apartments, Onehunga, Shelly Bay Rd apartments, St Mary’s Bay, 130 Ascot Ave, Remuera, two cranes, Elysian apartments, Parnell, Chelsea Rise apartments, Birkenhead.

Regionally, Auckland has the most cranes with 59, which is more than half the national total, Coley said.

More cranes went up in Christchurch, Hamilton, Queenstown and Tauranga in the third quarter.

Crane numbers in Wellington and Dunedin fell in 3Q25 compared to 2Q25, mirroring the more subdued economic performance, Coley said.

Wellington numbers dropped to a record low of five cranes after a brief recovery in Q1, with three cranes removed. Only Wellington and Dunedin recorded net decreases.

