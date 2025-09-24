Aged care: Metlifecare Fairway Gardens, Pakuranga, Huapai Country Club, Huapai.
Civic: Domestic Processor Buildings and Piers, Māngere, two cranes.
Civil: Watercare Mid-Town Wastewater Diversion, Queen St, Watercare Central Interceptor, May Rd, Mount Roskill, Watercare Central Interceptor, Mount Albert, Watercare Central Interceptor, Grey Lynn, Watercare Central Interceptor, St Lukes, Rosedale Park, Rosedale, Penlink, Stillwater.
Commercial: Fisher & Paykel Appliances’ new headquarters, Penrose, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s new building, East Tāmaki, Orams Marine building and retail, Westhaven/ Wynyard.
Health: Ministry for Primary Industries, Mount Albert.
Residential: York House, Parnell, Fabric 2 apartments, Onehunga, Shelly Bay Rd apartments, St Mary’s Bay, 130 Ascot Ave, Remuera, two cranes, Elysian apartments, Parnell, Chelsea Rise apartments, Birkenhead.
Regionally, Auckland has the most cranes with 59, which is more than half the national total, Coley said.
More cranes went up in Christchurch, Hamilton, Queenstown and Tauranga in the third quarter.
Crane numbers in Wellington and Dunedin fell in 3Q25 compared to 2Q25, mirroring the more subdued economic performance, Coley said.
Wellington numbers dropped to a record low of five cranes after a brief recovery in Q1, with three cranes removed. Only Wellington and Dunedin recorded net decreases.
