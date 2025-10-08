“KBS Construction is currently working on two projects in Hobsonville: Hobson Green and Scott Point Residential,” the business says.
The Herald has requested comment from the company and the liquidators.
Beachcroft worries
One buyer who paid a six-figure deposit for a Beachcroft apartment is worried about settling, saying she is investigating how to escape the contract.
With so much trouble since that scheme was launched in 2017, the buyer fears what might happen if full settlement of nearly $1m is sought.
However, Andrew Grenfell of McGrath Nicoll is vowing to get Beachcroft Residences finished.
All the sales contracts will fall due to settle once code compliance is issued.
Grenfell is examining what remaining work is required to complete the project.
The site would be temporarily closed while that assessment is undertaken, he said yesterday.
“The current intention remains to bring the project to completion and deliver the finished development as soon as practicable,” Grenfell said.
He did not answer a question about how many units are sold, with deposits paid.
But he did say all those deposits were safe because they are held in a lawyer’s trust account.
“Once the project is completed and the required consents issued, the current intention is to settle the presales,” Grenfell said.
Construction industry pressure
Meanwhile, in a separate series of actions, Inland Revenue advertised in the Herald today applications for liquidation of Prestigious Builds, Guardian Homes, Complete Construction and Zodiac Construction.
Application hearings are to be held at the High Court at Auckland on October 23 for the four companies.