Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Property

Financier appoints receivers, administrators to Onehunga’s Beachcroft Residences

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Beachcroft Residences in Onehunga, which is now nearly finished. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Beachcroft Residences in Onehunga, which is now nearly finished. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Receivers and administrators have been appointed to the $85 million Beachcroft Residences project in Auckland’s Onehunga, called by some “Fawlty Towers” for its troubled history.

McGrath Nicoll’s Andrew Grenfell and Alton Pollard are now running Roger Alan Coulson’s Beachcroft Apartments LP and CMT Number 1 GP.

Grenfell said that via

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save