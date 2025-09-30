Company liquidations up 26% despite improving credit trends

Tax debt collection has intensified following a more lenient approach taken during the Covid years. Photo / NZME

Tax debt collection has intensified following a more lenient approach taken during the Covid years. Photo / NZME

By Nona Pelletier of RNZ

Credit trends are improving, though the number of company liquidations remains high as tax debt collection has intensified following a more lenient approach taken during the Covid years.

Credit reporting service Centrix said there was a 12% drop in the number of customers with debt arrears in August over July, or 1.8% on the year earlier.

“Consumer arrears, year on year have improved, and that’s a trend which is good. And if we start to see consumer sentiment improve, then that should flow through into businesses which will be a really positive outcome for New Zealanders,” Centrix chief operating officer Monika Lacey said.

Credit demand was strengthening, with consumer credit demand up 5.6% on last year, led by strong growth in personal loan applications, which was at the highest level since December 2024.