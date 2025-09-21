Advertisement
Malaysian business MRCB refurbishing Auckland’s Bledisloe House, yet to settle

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Heritage-listed council-owned Bledisloe House is being refurbished. Photo / Dean Purcell

One of Malaysia’s biggest developers is refurbishing a $41 million ex-Auckland Council heritage-listed office block above one of the new underground City Rail Link train stations, opening next year.

The $3.2 billion Asian business is yet to pay the council for the lease of Bledisloe House or an adjoining site

