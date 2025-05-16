LT McGuinness Wellington has won the Master Builders’ supreme commercial award for a project of more than $10 million.
It built Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington‘s Ngā Mokopuna The Living Building, previously called The Living Pā, at 42-50 Kelburn Parade.
A time-lapse video shows work starting on the Kelburn site in July 2021 and completed by December 2024.
Judges said: “As one of New Zealand’s most complex buildings, this project confronted the pressing challenges facing commercial buildings as the sector transitions toward a more sustainable future. Its success is a testament to the shared vision, determination, and commitment of everyone involved.”
LT McGuinness said the 3000sq m building was designed to meet the Living Building Challenge, which the builder said was a rigorous environmental standard.
To achieve that, the new building had to generate all its own energy, use its own water systems, be carbon-neutral and use non-toxic materials, the builders said.
Ngā Mokopuna was the key feature of the university’s marae redevelopment.
“It replaces five villas on Kelburn Parade that sat in front of Te Tumu Herenga Waka, the first wharenui on university grounds. The project vision sought to draw together mātauranga Māori and sustainability practices,” the builder’s website said.
David McGuinness, of the business, showed those off to the Herald last August.
He is a member of the family whose company, LT McGuinness, built the luxury blocks. Mark McGuinness is also a family member and he spearheaded Willis Bond which developed many new award-winning Wynyard Quarter apartment blocks.
LT McGuinness is family-owned and has been running for around 70 years. It is now in its third generation, with a construction workforce, which the Herald said last year was around 350.
BCI last year named it New Zealand’s third busiest builder based on the value of work begun in 2023: 28 projects worth $546m.
LT McGuinness and Willis Bond featured in the Herald last decade as an “invasion of the Wellingtonians”, building so many significant new Auckland projects.
Mark McGuinness said LT McGuinness was established by his father, Laurie, who died in 1974.
In 2019, Mark cited older brothers Peter, Brian and Jim as being closely involved. Peter died in 2023.
Mark McGuinness said then there were also “eight nephews but it’s not just the family. There are some very able non-McGuinnesses there too. The model we have here is an example of how the sector should work.”
He was referring to the lack of acrimony between developer and builder because they were all the one family.
In a second Master Builders award announced today, Breen Construction won the supreme under $10m prize for the Scapegrace Distillery in Central Otago.
That was built using laminated timber and is powered by electric boilers.
“A strong commitment to sustainability is evident through the structure’s large overhanging eaves and natural ventilation,” Master Builders said.
The judges praised the business for building to a high standard in difficult weather conditions and under budgetary constraints.
“This project deserves recognition not only for its architectural features and sustainability but also for the collaborative and quality work of the construction team. It is rightly worthy of the supreme award under $10 million,” they said.
