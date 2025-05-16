Inside Te Herenga Waka Victoria University’s Ngā Mokopuna The Living Building, previously called The Living Pā. Photo / Master Builders

To achieve that, the new building had to generate all its own energy, use its own water systems, be carbon-neutral and use non-toxic materials, the builders said.

Ngā Mokopuna was the key feature of the university’s marae redevelopment.

Ngā Mokopuna in Wellington was built by LT McGuinness.

“It replaces five villas on Kelburn Parade that sat in front of Te Tumu Herenga Waka, the first wharenui on university grounds. The project vision sought to draw together mātauranga Māori and sustainability practices,” the builder’s website said.

The exterior of Ngā Mokopuna and Te Tumu Herenga Waka, Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington. Photo / Master Builders

A university spokeswoman said the ground floor has the wharekai for the neighbouring marae and an open engagement area for learning, teaching and events.

The second floor has student study areas, small-group teaching and seminar spaces, a larger flat-floor teaching space and offices for the Māori student support service and the marae team.

The third level has offices for Te Kawa a Māui School of Māori Studies, the Māori deputy vice-chancellor’s office and the university’s sustainability office.

One Queen Street, the Deloitte Building, will be lit up all through Matariki.

The building’s architects were Tennent Brown. In March, the Herald reported Te Kāhui Whaihanga the Institute of Architects awarded the 2024 gold medal to Hugh Tennent and Evan Brown.

In other work, LT McGuinness won the $200m+ job to renovate and extend Precinct Properties’ Auckland waterfront block.

The transformed building is One Queen Te Kaha - the Deloitte Centre and InterContinental Hotel Auckland.

The same builder erected Hobsonville Point’s new $120m waterfront Catalina Bay apartments.

David McGuinness, of the business, showed those off to the Herald last August.

He is a member of the family whose company, LT McGuinness, built the luxury blocks. Mark McGuinness is also a family member and he spearheaded Willis Bond which developed many new award-winning Wynyard Quarter apartment blocks.

LT McGuinness is family-owned and has been running for around 70 years. It is now in its third generation, with a construction workforce, which the Herald said last year was around 350.

BCI last year named it New Zealand’s third busiest builder based on the value of work begun in 2023: 28 projects worth $546m.

LT McGuinness and Willis Bond featured in the Herald last decade as an “invasion of the Wellingtonians”, building so many significant new Auckland projects.

Mark McGuinness said LT McGuinness was established by his father, Laurie, who died in 1974.

In 2019, Mark cited older brothers Peter, Brian and Jim as being closely involved. Peter died in 2023.

Mark McGuinness, of Willis Bond, at the Wynyard Quarter. Photo / Dean Purcell

Mark McGuinness said then there were also “eight nephews but it’s not just the family. There are some very able non-McGuinnesses there too. The model we have here is an example of how the sector should work.”

He was referring to the lack of acrimony between developer and builder because they were all the one family.

Scapegrace Distillery in Central Otago. On May 17, 2025 Breen Construction won a Master Builders' commercial award for this building.

In a second Master Builders award announced today, Breen Construction won the supreme under $10m prize for the Scapegrace Distillery in Central Otago.

That was built using laminated timber and is powered by electric boilers.

“A strong commitment to sustainability is evident through the structure’s large overhanging eaves and natural ventilation,” Master Builders said.

The judges praised the business for building to a high standard in difficult weather conditions and under budgetary constraints.

“This project deserves recognition not only for its architectural features and sustainability but also for the collaborative and quality work of the construction team. It is rightly worthy of the supreme award under $10 million,” they said.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.