Wellington architects Hugh Tennent and Ewan Brown have won New Zealand’s highest award in their field.
The pair were honoured for their daring approach and radical influences in a much-admired body of work in the past 22 years which has resulted in 75 awards.
Te Kāhui Whaihanga - The Institute of Architects awarded the 2024 gold medal to the two directors of Tennent Brown Architects.
“Hugh Tennent and Ewan Brown have dared to journey along paths more commonly avoided, extending themselves beyond the perimeters of conventional observation and understanding that typically inform the architectural response,” notes with the judges' citation said.
“Leading a practice at the vanguard of radical sustainability, of exploring bicultural collaboration, of incorporating te ao Māori into design, their ground-breaking projects show us how to shape a built environment that benefits us all.”
The architects founded their practice in 2003.
Since then, they have won 75 institute awards, including recognition for Ngā Mokopuna Living Pā atTe Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington, for several Pā Reo campus buildings at Ōtaki, a bowling club, corporate offices, a church, urban design and public housing developments.
Julie Stout, Patrick Clifford, Professor Deirdre Brown, Huia Reriti and Charles Walker were the committee that awarded 2024’s gold medal.
Tennent Brown Architecture has become known for its values-based work, including large, complex projects in the housing, education and commercial sectors.
The Herald published a film series, The Drawing Board, featuring the firm’s work in Ōtaki.
“Magnificent and magical” buildings at Te Wānanga o Raukawa were a collaboration between Tennent Brown and the wānanga, that documentary said.
The design response was to evoke Ngā Kete Mātauranga e Toru, the Three Baskets of Knowledge acquired by Tāwhaki.
Derek Kawiti (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), professor of architecture at Victoria University, hosted that series.
The architectural practice describes how it views its role on its website.
“Concerned with people, first and foremost and we believe our buildings are a response to the ways in which people live, work, play and be. We design to uplift the quality of life of work, play and wellbeing”.
The practice this month also flagged its upcoming television appearance.
“Keep a lookout for Pā Reo on the next series of Whakaata Māori’s The Drawing Board.
“As Tennent Brown’s first design to incorporate all aspects of the Living Building Challange, Pā Reo at Te Wānanga o Raukawa in Ōtaki reflects a deep commitment to sustainability and embodies kaitiakitanga - care of the land.”
