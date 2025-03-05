“Leading a practice at the vanguard of radical sustainability, of exploring bicultural collaboration, of incorporating te ao Māori into design, their ground-breaking projects show us how to shape a built environment that benefits us all.”

From left: Hugh Tennent and Ewan Brown of Tennent Brown Architects won the gold medal from Te Kahui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects.

The architects founded their practice in 2003.

Since then, they have won 75 institute awards, including recognition for Ngā Mokopuna Living Pā at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington, for several Pā Reo campus buildings at Ōtaki, a bowling club, corporate offices, a church, urban design and public housing developments.

Julie Stout, Patrick Clifford, Professor Deirdre Brown, Huia Reriti and Charles Walker were the committee that awarded 2024’s gold medal.

The exterior of Ngā Mokopuna and Te Tumu Herenga Waka, Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington.

Tennent Brown Architecture has become known for its values-based work, including large, complex projects in the housing, education and commercial sectors.

The Herald published a film series, The Drawing Board, featuring the firm’s work in Ōtaki.

The design for the Gisborne Airport terminal, developed with mana whenua Ngai Tawhiri, won Gisborne-based firm Architects 44, and Tennent Brown Architects a public architecture award. Photo / Andy Spain

“Magnificent and magical” buildings at Te Wānanga o Raukawa were a collaboration between Tennent Brown and the wānanga, that documentary said.

The design response was to evoke Ngā Kete Mātauranga e Toru, the Three Baskets of Knowledge acquired by Tāwhaki.

A home near Nelson by Hugh Tennent and Sharon Jansen of Wellington's Tennent Brown Architects. Photo / Paul McCredie

Derek Kawiti (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), professor of architecture at Victoria University, hosted that series.

The architectural practice describes how it views its role on its website.

“Concerned with people, first and foremost and we believe our buildings are a response to the ways in which people live, work, play and be. We design to uplift the quality of life of work, play and wellbeing”.

The practice this month also flagged its upcoming television appearance.

“Keep a lookout for Pā Reo on the next series of Whakaata Māori’s The Drawing Board.

“As Tennent Brown’s first design to incorporate all aspects of the Living Building Challange, Pā Reo at Te Wānanga o Raukawa in Ōtaki reflects a deep commitment to sustainability and embodies kaitiakitanga - care of the land.”

The Aro Ha Wellness Retreat community building entranceway at Wyuna Rise, Glenorchy. This building was designed by Tennent Brown Architects. Photo / NZ Institute of Architects

That series began on Sunday, March 2.

The Tennent Brown episode is on March 9.

Tennent said today: “I’m grateful to receive this award together because it points to the truth of the situation, which is that you don’t do it on your own.

“It’s not just about design, it’s about interconnecting with people and the many complex layers that go into creating good work today.”

Te Wharehou o Waikaremoana at Lake Waikaremoana by Tennent Brown Architects.

Brown said he was extremely proud: “It’s about all the aspects that go into making architecture”.

The gold medal was to be presented at Ngā Mokopuna today.

The late Jeremy Salmond won the gold medal in 2023 for his services to heritage and conservation architecture.

One of his favourite projects was the restoration of Pompallier Printing House at Kororāreka Russell.

Built in 1841, the pise de terre, compacted earth building is New Zealand’s third oldest European house.

Professor Deidre Brown (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu), winner of the 2023 Te Kāhui Whaihanga NZIA Gold Medal. Photo / Adrian Malloch

Last year, Professor Deidre Brown (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu) won the gold medal. The University of Auckland professor was the first academic and the first Māori woman to win the medal.

“Through teaching, research, writing, art curation, leadership and mentoring, Deidre has touched the lives of many. Her sphere of influence is so far-reaching that it’s impossible to define,” the institute citation last year said.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.