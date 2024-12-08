A space for connection and learning

At the heart of the Living Pā is the marae wharekai, a dining space designed to uphold manaakitanga – nourishment not just of the body but also of the spirit and community. The building also houses state-of-the-art facilities, including student study areas, teaching spaces and offices for Māori studies, the sustainability office and Māori engagement teams.

Te Tumu Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington.

The wharenui, Te Tumu Herenga Waka, closed since 2021, was reawakened during the opening ceremony, marking a significant cultural milestone. The building’s new name, Ngā Mokopuna, was also revealed, symbolising a connection to future generations.

Sustainability at its core

Aspiring to achieve Living Building certification, a global standard for environmentally responsible architecture, the Living Pā is designed to generate its own electricity, collect water and manage its wastewater. The goal is not just sustainability but regenerative design, giving back to the environment and local community.

“The Living Pā challenges us to rethink our built environments, ensuring they serve the people, the land, and the future,” Higgins said.

The Living Pā is about to become the only building of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve this prestigious certification. It will be closely monitored over the next year to ensure it meets the rigorous requirements of the Living Building Challenge.