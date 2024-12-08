- Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington has opened the Living Pā, blending mātauranga Māori and sustainability.
Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington has unveiled its highly anticipated Living Pā, a groundbreaking building that blends mātauranga Māori with cutting-edge sustainability. Officially opened during a dawn ceremony last week, the Living Pā redefines what it means to create spaces that are both culturally significant and environmentally responsible.
Deputy vice-chancellor Māori professor Rawinia Higgins (Tūhoe) says the Living Pā represents a new chapter for both the university and the wider Wellington community.
“This is more than just a building – it’s a vibrant space that brings together indigenous wisdom, sustainability and innovation. It shows Wellington and the world what mātauranga Māori has to offer,” Higgins said.