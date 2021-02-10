Win Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra tickets

Join the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra on a voyage of discovery where you can experience the world, its history and its culture through the New Zealand Herald Premier Series Concerts, a stimulating 12-concert series.

Thanks to the continued support of the Herald, the series brings together familiar favourites, bold masterworks, new compositions and some exciting surprises.

We have tickets up for grabs to each of the first six concerts.



Nordic Fire - 25 February: Be swept away to Scandinavia with Sibelius and Grieg. APO's Steven Logan performs an exuberant Timpani Concerto.Enduring Spirit - 15 April: Natalia Lomeiko returns to New Zealand and the APO to perform Shostakovich's intense Second Violin Concerto. The Romantic - 13 May: The APO's Beethoven symphony cycle continues with the ebullient Symphony No.4 and the ever popular Fifth. Rediscovery - 17 June: New Zealand conductor Holly Mathieson returns to the podium for the APO as pianist Somi Kim performs Gershwin's breezy concerto. Light & Shade - 15 July: APO Principal Melanie Lançon steps forward for Ibert's effervescent Flute Concerto. The Greats - 22 July: Brahms' concerto calls for a violinist of Olympian stamina and Benjamin Morrison is such a musician.

For more information on this outstanding concert series, visit apo.co.nz