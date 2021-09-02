Everyone has a story. What better time to unlock your creative spirit and enter the Canvas 2021 Flash Fiction competition, sponsored by Allen & Unwin NZ.

So put down the sourdough starter and start writing. There is no limit to your imagination — only your word count. In 300 words or fewer, tell us your story, big or small. The winner takes a $500 cash prize PLUS their work, and that of the two runners-up, will be published in Canvas.

"The headline"

Entries close at the end of September and judges - including the Canvas editor, the books editor and a judge from Allen & Unwin NZ - will consider entries over October, with the winner and runners-up announced in November.

The winner will receive a $500 cash prize and the top three entries will be published in Canvas.

"The fine print"

There is no restriction to your theme or ideas, but all entries must be 300 words maximum.

Your entry must be your own work and not have been previously published nor entered in a previous competition. Entries restricted to one per person.

Entries close midnight, September 30, 2021, and judges will commence the tough work of selecting who will take our Flash Fiction grand prize and who will be runners-up.

To enter, complete the form below